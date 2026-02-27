Here's What The HDMI Port In Your Car Is Actually For

10 years ago, cars started to appear on the market with an interesting new addition: HDMI ports. While these vehicles seem to have been limited mostly to Honda, the appearance of HDMI ports in cars led to some interesting Reddit posts, where people talked about using the connection to play Nintendoand Google Stadia. Though vehicles with HDMI (short for High-Definition Multimedia Interface) ports generally do allow for video playback on the factory infotainment system, they typically require the vehicle to be in park. So why did these vehicles have HDMI ports in the first place?

Although Honda wasn't the only company to offer HDMI ports in it cars, the feature was widespread in the automaker's portfolio circa 2010. But instead of entertainment, this inclusion of HDMI ports appears to have been tied to a pre-Android Auto and Apple CarPlay system that sought to mirror your phone's features onto the car's infotainment display. Reports suggest that the feature was met with mixed results, and obviously it didn't take off, as evidenced by the current popularity of Android Auto and Apple Carplay.