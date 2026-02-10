A Tesla Drove Across The US Without Human Influence In Record Time

Artificial intelligence isn't just used for things like terrifying us during the Super Bowl, it can be used for powering things like the Full-Self Driving (FSD) capabilities of electronic vehicles, such as the technology found inside a Tesla. It's the kind of tech that just helped an automotive journalist break records with his "Cannonball Run" drive across the U.S., and fans of FSD are seeing it as a major victory for electric vehicles.

For those unfamiliar, a Cannonball Run is a coast-to-coast drive from Los Angeles to New York (or vice versa). In 2016, Elon Musk vowed that a Tesla would complete said drive autonomously by 2017. Now, the prophecy has finally been fulfilled, as a Tesla has successfully completed the drive while setting a new time record in the process. Though a Tesla vehicle has completed an autonomous coast-to-coast drive prior to this new record, this is the first time an electric vehicle has done so with Musk's promised location parameters.

While Tesla as a company is eliminating the vehicle model that completed the trip to focus on building robots, the feat nonetheless helps show that FSD can take long drives without human intervention. It's rather nice timing for Tesla, as its robotaxis recently nixed safety drivers from their vehicles in a number of U.S. cities. That said, we're still waiting on Musk's $25,000 Tesla EVs promised by 2025.