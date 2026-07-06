A Walmart Manager Uses AI To Get Workers Home On Time - Here's How

Reading about AI and its less-than-favorable aspects, such as Amazon data centers using over 2.5 billion gallons of water in a year and AI moving jobs out of tech, makes it easy to lean into doom and gloom. Yet, there are positive sides to AI, especially when it's in good hands. Case in point, a former truck driver for Walmart (now a regional load manager), Leo Garcia, created an AI app that solves the problem of "empty miles" for truckers.

After completing a Google AI certification program offered by Walmart to its employees, the Bentonville load manager developed an app that automatically searches for truckloads in a specific geographic location. It finds five ideal loads that truck drivers can pick up on their way home, to limit empty miles. These are the inefficient parts of the job that most drivers have dealt with in their career: Not being able to locate a backhaul on their return journey.

To illustrate how well the app performs, Garcia shared a story of a driver who was supposed to make a pickup on his trip back home but learned it wouldn't be ready for three hours. Using Garcia's AI app, the driver found a different load five miles away ready to go to the same location. This kept the driver on schedule and got him home on time.