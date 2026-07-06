What Is The Person Icon Next To The Time On iPhone?

An iPhone sends users all sorts of information, but not all of it necessarily comes through clearly. Though many likely have little problem understanding their basic notifications and messages, certain symbols Apple uses as indicators may be more obscure. Like how some users may not know what the blue arrow means on their iPhone, they may want to know what the little person icon next to the time on their device means. Luckily, we can tell you why it's there and what it's for.

If you see a tiny silhouette of a person at the top of your status bar next to the time, it means your device currently has Focus Mode enabled and set to Personal. It's a feature that's been available on iPhones since iOS 15, and it's a way for users to avoid potential distractions from their devices. We can show you how to take full advantage of Focus Mode, as we often find it to be a game-changer.

It's worth noting that you may also see a similar icon on your Lock Screen if you have one of the other Focus options enabled, and those options can have different icons as well. Focus also allows you to share your status with other users. If you see any of these icons on your smartphone or find that certain notifications you're used to receiving aren't coming through, it's likely the Focus Mode feature is acting as it should.