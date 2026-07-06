What Is The Person Icon Next To The Time On iPhone?
An iPhone sends users all sorts of information, but not all of it necessarily comes through clearly. Though many likely have little problem understanding their basic notifications and messages, certain symbols Apple uses as indicators may be more obscure. Like how some users may not know what the blue arrow means on their iPhone, they may want to know what the little person icon next to the time on their device means. Luckily, we can tell you why it's there and what it's for.
If you see a tiny silhouette of a person at the top of your status bar next to the time, it means your device currently has Focus Mode enabled and set to Personal. It's a feature that's been available on iPhones since iOS 15, and it's a way for users to avoid potential distractions from their devices. We can show you how to take full advantage of Focus Mode, as we often find it to be a game-changer.
It's worth noting that you may also see a similar icon on your Lock Screen if you have one of the other Focus options enabled, and those options can have different icons as well. Focus also allows you to share your status with other users. If you see any of these icons on your smartphone or find that certain notifications you're used to receiving aren't coming through, it's likely the Focus Mode feature is acting as it should.
How to get rid of the person icon on iPhone
Opening Control Center, tapping Focus, and then hitting Do Not Disturb can be a fast way to silence notifications thanks to Focus Mode. Along with Do Not Disturb, there are also Focus Modes for Sleep, Work, Personal, and more. Within this feature, Personal Focus mode can be tailored for your specific needs, such as choosing what notifications come through. When the mode is enabled, users will see a person icon next to their clock from the menu bar. Naturally, there are ways to shut it off.
Users have several different options to disable a Focus, including Personal. First, they can always ask Siri to shut it off, but disabling it from the Lock Screen is also an option. Just touch and hold the Focus icon, then tap the Focus that's on to turn it off. Disabling the mode can also be done in Control Center by tapping Focus and then selecting the type from the menu. You can also repeat these steps to enable the feature from Control Center.
What icon you see on the lock screen or menu bar depends on what Focus you're using. Personal shows a person, obviously, but Sleep mode shows a bed, whereas Work mode shows an ID badge. Should you find it a feature you want to continue using, you may also be interested in what Share Focus Status means on an iPhone. It's pretty useful, as it's what messages users to let them know you're using a Focus.