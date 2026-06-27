What Does 'Share Focus Status' Mean On Your iPhone?

Constant access to the internet and simply having your phone on your person at all times makes it very easy to always stay connected to the rest of the world. While generally a good thing, this can be a hindrance in some areas of life, especially if you're trying to rush a deadline or concentrate on a project that requires undivided attention. To ensure your friends' messages about whether they should treat themselves to ice cream don't interrupt you while you're working, iPhones have a feature called Focus.

This is one of the most useful iOS features that you should be aware of, as it blocks all non-urgent notifications and calls that would otherwise cause your phone to beep or buzz, making it to where only the notifications you need pop up. This might lead to misunderstandings and missed plans, however, where your family and friends won't know if you ever saw their message or not. That's where the Focus Status or Share Focus Status feature comes in.

Enabling Share Focus Status makes it so that, whatever Focus mode you've set up — whether it's for sleep, work, or a custom Focus — gets shared with other iPhone or iMessage users trying to contact you. This way, they'll know you're unavailable and likely won't see their messages.