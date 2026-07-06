You Can Interact With Your Samsung Galaxy Watch Hands-Free Thanks To This Useful Feature

It's amazing what can be packed into such a small screen these days. Looking at the Galaxy Watch 8 as an example, it's got a 3-nanometer, 5-core processor with 2 GB of memory and 32 GB of storage, all with either a 1.34-inch or 1.47-inch AMOLED display, depending on model. The device has plenty of features that take advantage of these specs, but some folks may have issues navigating such a small device. Worry not, however, as Samsung has a nifty accessibility solution.

Back in 2023, Samsung debuted its Universal Gestures feature when it started the rollout of One UI 5 Watch. Aiming to provide more accessibility for users, this feature came with four different options to control a Galaxy Watch by making specific gestures with their hands. Useful as this feature may be, it first needs to be enabled, and there are also additional gesture controls we can show you how to turn on.

Considering Universal Gestures can make a Galaxy Watch even more of a useful wearable for seniors, the hands-free feature can be good for anyone needing assistance navigating their device. Of course, if you're in the market for a new smart wearable, you may want to consider additional accessibility features that Galaxy models provide — just be sure to avoid some of those common mistakes people make when purchasing a new smartwatch.