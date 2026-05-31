5 Of The Most Useful Wearables For Seniors

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The wearable technology space has seen a huge influx of innovation over the last few years, with smartwatches, smart rings, smart glasses, and screenless fitness trackers becoming more feature-rich and capable. But that also means they've become increasingly sophisticated. While that's exciting for most users, it might not always be the best fit for seniors, who tend to prefer products that are easy to set up and straightforward to use day-to-day.

At the same time, seniors still deserve to make the most of modern technology. After all, being able to track important health metrics and stay on top of your well-being becomes even more important with age. That's why we've done extensive research to find the best wearables for seniors that don't cut down on essential features, while still being quite affordable and not requiring a tech-savvy person to make the most of them.

Our top picks include devices like the Apple Watch SE 3 and the Amazfit Active 2. But we didn't stop at just smartwatches. We've also included screenless fitness trackers like the Amazfit Helio Strap, as well as hybrid smartwatches for old-school watch lovers, such as the Withings ScanWatch 2. This is to ensure there's something for everyone across different needs and price segments.