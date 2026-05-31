5 Of The Most Useful Wearables For Seniors
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The wearable technology space has seen a huge influx of innovation over the last few years, with smartwatches, smart rings, smart glasses, and screenless fitness trackers becoming more feature-rich and capable. But that also means they've become increasingly sophisticated. While that's exciting for most users, it might not always be the best fit for seniors, who tend to prefer products that are easy to set up and straightforward to use day-to-day.
At the same time, seniors still deserve to make the most of modern technology. After all, being able to track important health metrics and stay on top of your well-being becomes even more important with age. That's why we've done extensive research to find the best wearables for seniors that don't cut down on essential features, while still being quite affordable and not requiring a tech-savvy person to make the most of them.
Our top picks include devices like the Apple Watch SE 3 and the Amazfit Active 2. But we didn't stop at just smartwatches. We've also included screenless fitness trackers like the Amazfit Helio Strap, as well as hybrid smartwatches for old-school watch lovers, such as the Withings ScanWatch 2. This is to ensure there's something for everyone across different needs and price segments.
Apple Watch SE 3
The Apple Watch SE 3 is the company's most affordable modern smartwatch, and because it still packs in all the important features for everyday living, we rate it as the best wearable for seniors in 2026. Its 40 mm version is currently priced at $239 on Amazon and enjoys an impressive 4.7-star rating after more than 3,000 reviews. It's "light and comfortable to wear", according to TechRadar. Apple has also made several improvements over the previous SE 2. It includes the latest S10 processor — the same chip found in the Apple Watch Ultra 3 — along with support for an always-on display for the first time on an SE model.
Beyond that, it offers a whole array of everyday features, from getting notifications and replying to them directly from the watch to using NFC payments through Apple Pay, as well as listening to music without needing to pull out your phone while on a walk. As for health tracking, it comes with a new sleep score feature, which, according to Wareable, is simple yet accurate and makes the SE 3 great for most users, including seniors. The reviewer also tested the watch's GPS and heart rate monitoring against the Garmin HRM 600 and found the results to be "virtually identical."
While more advanced health tracking features such as hypertension notifications and ECG are missing, you still get fall and crash detection, along with real-time notifications for both low and high heart rates. It also supports gesture controls like Double Tap and Wrist Flick, making things even simpler for seniors, allowing them to pick up calls, launch apps, or change songs through simple gestures. The only downside to the Watch SE 3 is its slightly underwhelming battery life. It runs dry after only 18 hours of usage.
Amazfit Active 2
The Amazfit Active 2 is the best wearable for seniors under $100. It boasts a 4.4-star rating after more than 4,300 reviews on Amazon, where you can get it today for just $89.99. Unlike Apple or Samsung smartwatches that are tied to a single ecosystem, the Amazfit Active 2 works with both Android (7.0 and above) and iOS (14.0 and above). It's powered by Amazfit's own operating system, Zepp OS 4.5, and despite packing in hundreds of workout tracking and health monitoring metrics, TechAdvisor found the interface "easy to navigate."
It rocks a 1.32-inch AMOLED display capable of reaching up to 2,000 nits in brightness, which is the same as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and the Google Pixel Watch 3. Another one of its most impressive features is its battery life. According to Amazfit, the watch can last a whopping 10 days with typical use and roughly five days with heavy usage. Those claims held up well in hands-on testing. TechAdvisor managed to get "between four and five days battery life with the Always-On display on."
Users have also praised the watch's design and build quality. Not only is it light, but it's also built out of stainless steel, which, combined with its optional leather band, makes it "a pretty classy looking watch," according to an Amazon review. The watch also provides free offline maps, allowing seniors to navigate their surroundings with turn-by-turn directions even without internet connectivity. Alongside daily sleep scores and stress tracking, the Amazfit Active 2 is also capable of tracking heart rate, VO2 max, and simple senior-friendly activities like walking, yoga, running, and cycling. As for the downsides, it's not the most comfortable smartwatch to wear, plus the NFC feature requires extra payment.
Amazfit Helio Strap
If you're a senior looking for a Whoop-like screenless band without the recurring subscription fees or the gargantuan $200-plus price tag, consider the Amazfit Helio Strap. It's also a great Google Fitbit Air alternative and is currently available for just $99.99 on Target, where it's a bestseller and holds an impressive 4.38-star rating. TechRadar tested it against multiple other wearables and concluded that it's the best budget alternative to Whoop.
Since it's screenless, it's also lighter than most modern-day smartwatches. It weighs just 20 grams and "feels great on the wrist," even during long hours, according to reviewers on Target. It can also last up to 10 days on a single charge. While it doesn't include GPS, it does an excellent job tracking heart rate, sleep, blood oxygen levels, stress, and all kinds of daily activities, including running, cycling, strength training, and more. Reviewers at Wareable tested it against devices like the Garmin HRM 600 and found that its heart rate readings were "nearly identical."
TechRadar, meanwhile, found its step tracking to be on par with premium wearables like the Garmin Forerunner 970. Seniors will also appreciate the clean and intuitive Amazfit app, which clearly displays key metrics like resting heart rate and sleep duration right on the home screen. It even uses a simple traffic light-style color system (red, yellow, and green) to make health insights easier to understand at a glance. Just note that although the Helio Strap does come with a 5ATM water-resistance rating, it's not capable of tracking swims.
Withings ScanWatch 2
The Withings ScanWatch 2 is the perfect option for seniors who want the tracking functionalities of a modern-day smartwatch while still rocking a classic analog-style watch on their wrist, complete with a physical crown on the side. This hybrid smartwatch is currently available for $369.99 on Amazon and has received a 4.0-star rating after more than 1,200 reviews. It's made out of stainless steel and weighs just 54.4 grams.
It includes a 0.63-inch OLED display embedded into the dial. While this isn't a touchscreen and, according to Wareable, is fairly low resolution, that's not a major concern since it mainly serves the purpose of displaying incoming calls, app notifications, and basic health metrics. Speaking of metrics, the watch comes equipped with an accelerometer, altimeter, ECG functionalities, and 24/7 body temperature and heart rate tracking. Also, if you don't really want these features, you can get the Withings ScanWatch Light instead. At the time of writing, it's $120 cheaper than the ScanWatch 2.
It's compatible with both Android phones and iPhones, and because of its stripped-back, less tech-heavy functionality, it's capable of lasting up to 30 days on a single charge. Moreover, according to one reviewer on Amazon, it's quite good at automatically detecting workouts, plus the readings are "not too far off." Of course, you don't get extensive activity tracking, NFC payments, customizable digital watch faces, or built-in music playback. And although it supports GPS tracking, that feature only works when the watch is connected to your phone.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7
While the latest model in the lineup is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, our research found that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is the better value-for-money option for seniors right now. It's currently available for $197 on Amazon and holds a 4.6 rating after more than 7,000 reviews. That makes it around $150 cheaper than the Watch 8 while still providing the vast majority of the senior-oriented benefits you'd expect from the latest Galaxy smartwatch.
Like its bigger sibling, it's powered by the Exynos W1000 processor and comes loaded with a long list of health tracking features, including heart rate, blood oxygen, and body temperature monitoring. It can even calculate body fat and body composition. Better yet, it's the first Galaxy Watch to use dual-frequency GPS, which, according to Wareable's firsthand testing, delivers the "best GPS performance on a Samsung smartwatch."
As with most Samsung products, there are also several AI-powered functionalities. The biggest of them all is the Energy Score feature, which essentially summarizes your health metrics into a daily score out of 100, along with personalized tips to improve it. That said, both the Galaxy Watch 7 and 8 still lag behind some of their competitors when it comes to battery life. The Galaxy Watch 7, for instance, managed a modest 22 hours during PCMag's battery testing.
How we tested these wearables
To pick the best wearables for seniors, we didn't just look through the best smartwatches and fitness bands available today, but also carefully analyzed their features and functionalities to determine their value and utility for seniors. We prioritized features such as ease of setup and use, clean and simple watch and app interfaces, and, of course, the availability of important tracking features such as step count, heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and sleep scores. In order to cater to a wider audience, we also picked various types of wearables.
This includes not just smartwatches with bright interactive displays, but also screenless fitness bands and hybrid smartwatches, which some seniors might especially prefer because of their aesthetically pleasing analog-style designs. As for the products themselves, we looked through the latest launches and reviews on platforms such as Amazon to find out what expert testers and everyday users think are the best options available right now. As is always the case with our reviews, all of these products were selected after independent research and are not sponsored or promotional picks.