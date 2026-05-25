Forget Smartwatches, These Are The 9 Coolest Wearables You Can Buy

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When anyone talks about wearable devices, smartwatches are the first gadget to come to mind. That's not a surprise, considering the popularity of the Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch, and Google Pixel Watch. However, they're not the only devices that fall under this category, as there are many other wearables focused on fitness, comfort, convenience, and entertainment.

There are lots of cool wearables outside of smartwatches that you can buy right now. We've included a smart ring, sleep headphones, and smart glasses in this list, among other devices, and there's probably something here that will catch your eye if you're in the mood for some shopping.

Our selections are all available for purchase on Amazon, where they've all received more than 500 ratings. The products also have a solid average rating from the platform's customers and generally positive reviews from reputable websites. We've highlighted comments from both shoppers and professional reviewers to confirm our choices for this roundup.