Forget Smartwatches, These Are The 9 Coolest Wearables You Can Buy
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When anyone talks about wearable devices, smartwatches are the first gadget to come to mind. That's not a surprise, considering the popularity of the Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch, and Google Pixel Watch. However, they're not the only devices that fall under this category, as there are many other wearables focused on fitness, comfort, convenience, and entertainment.
There are lots of cool wearables outside of smartwatches that you can buy right now. We've included a smart ring, sleep headphones, and smart glasses in this list, among other devices, and there's probably something here that will catch your eye if you're in the mood for some shopping.
Our selections are all available for purchase on Amazon, where they've all received more than 500 ratings. The products also have a solid average rating from the platform's customers and generally positive reviews from reputable websites. We've highlighted comments from both shoppers and professional reviewers to confirm our choices for this roundup.
Whoop 5.0 activity tracker
Smartwatches are valuable fitness trackers, but if you find the screen distracting while you're working out, you might consider the Whoop 5.0, which has an average rating of 4.3 stars based on more than 3,300 reviews on Amazon. It doesn't have a display, but this simple-looking band can monitor your health metrics, daily behaviors, and sleep patterns. You can get it for $199 with a Whoop One subscription for a year, or $239 with a Whoop Peak subscription instead. The difference is that with Whoop Peak, you get access to the health monitor, which shows vital stats like your resting heart rate; the stress monitor, which detects your stress levels; and the Healthspan feature, which determines whether you're aging slower or faster than your actual age. The Whoop Life package costs $359 annually and includes everything plus blood pressure and ECG monitoring.
According to LifeHacker, access to the Whoop app is the primary purpose of the subscription, and it's great for those who want to track their body's response and recovery from exercise routines and daily habits. Amazon shoppers, meanwhile, commented that the app is easy to use and great at converting the data the Whoop 5.0 collects into meaningful insights that help you gain a deeper understanding of your body.
Oura Ring 4 smart ring
The Oura Ring 4 is another wearable device that will let you enjoy the benefits of a fitness tracker without actually wearing anything on your wrist. Like the Whoop 5.0, we've tagged this smart ring as one of the best Fitbit alternatives for health and fitness tracking, with generally positive feedback from customers on its durability, reliable data collection, and elegant design. The smart ring starts at $349 on Amazon, where it has an average rating of 4.0 stars after more than 7,500 reviews. It comes with a free one-month Oura subscription, which unlocks most of its capabilities, and it will cost $5.99 per month afterward.
In our review, we said that the Oura Ring 4 provides excellent tracking with its ability to collect more than 50 health metrics, and that the way its app presents all of the collected data in a simple manner, while also offering deeper insights, elevates the smart ring above its competition. Additionally, Health.com said that the wearable device's consideration of sleep as an important measurement of a person's overall well-being is one of the best things about it.
JisuLife Life3 neck fan
For those who are always under the sun or in crowded spaces, the JisuLife Life3 is one way to beat the heat. As a fan that you wear around your neck, it leaves your hands free, and both Amazon shoppers and News.com.au's Checkout said that it's very comfortable to wear. The device only weighs about 9 ounces, so you'll barely feel it, but it stays in place well, according to reviews on Amazon. It's available for a normal list price of $36.99, and it has over 61,800 reviews on the platform, with an average score of 4.3 stars.
This JisuLife neck fan has five speed settings, and while some Amazon customers said the first and second settings are already enough, Checkout said the third setting provides the perfect balance of a strong airflow from its 78 outlets without being too loud. The wearable device's battery can last up to 16 hours on a single charge, and since it's a bladeless fan, you won't have to worry about your hair getting tangled up inside the vents.
Musicozy GH01 sleep headphones
The Musicozy GH01, a cross between a sleep mask and wireless headphones, can help you enjoy some restful evenings for an affordable list price of $32.99 on Amazon. The sleep headphones can easily connect to your phone via Bluetooth, but it's not only for listening to music. It's also great for calming sounds, as noted by Tom's Guide in its review, and one Amazon shopper said that they've used it with white noise for their tinnitus.
These Musicozy sleep headphones currently have an average rating of 4.3 stars on Amazon after more than 19,000 ratings, with customers impressed that they stay comfortable even for side sleepers and that they block light really well. The wearable device can last up to 14 hours on a fully-charged battery. It has a velcro strap at the back so you can adjust its tightness around your head, and it's portable, weighing just 120 grams, making it a good travel gadget for your next trip.
Chubby Buttons 2 Bluetooth remote
If you've ever fumbled with your phone or earbuds when trying to access controls, you would understand the appeal of the Chubby Buttons 2. Originally made for skiers and snowboarders with bulky gloves, Amazon shoppers said that they've used this $79.99 Bluetooth remote while they're driving, when doing anything with gloves, such as mountain biking or professional work, working out, and even to fast forward podcasts to skip advertisements while they're in the shower. So far, the device has an average rating of 4.4 stars on the retailer's platform, based on more than 1,000 reviews.
The Chubby Buttons 2 is designed to be water-resistant for rain and snow usage, though not waterproof, and offers long battery life. You can either wear it with its built-in armband or stick it to a surface with its nanosuction backing. One Cut Reviews said the device is just large enough to comfortably wear on your wrist or arm, and flagged its simplicity of no longer having to take your phone out of your pocket. Just some of the things you can do with this Bluetooth remote are control music playback, adjust volume, launch your digital assistant, and answer calls.
Plaud NotePin S AI voice recorder
Many professions use voice recorders in their workflows, including researchers, journalists, lawyers, and investigators. If you need one, the Plaud NotePin S is a wearable version that's highly rated on Amazon at 4.4 stars based on more than 800 reviews. The retailer's customers said that it's easy to access and start recording thanks to its four attachments — a necklace, a wristband, a clip, and a pin. No matter how you choose to wear it, the device is inconspicuous and blends into daily life, according to Basic Tutorials' review. It has a 20-hour recording life and 64GB of local storage, eliminating the need to take out your smartphone whenever you need a recording.
This wearable recorder, which costs $179 on Amazon, uses AI to convert raw audio into structured insights, with your choice among more than 10,000 templates. This is invaluable as it saves a lot of time, according to Amazon shoppers. The device comes with the free Starter Plan, which allows up to 300 minutes of transcriptions per month, but you can opt to sign up for the Pro Plan for 1,200 minutes or the Unlimited Plan with no restrictions. Basic Tutorial noted that all of the features of the Plaud NotePin S are already available with the Starter Plan, though, so there's no pressure to go for the paid subscriptions.
Insta360 GO Ultra action camera
The Insta360 GO Ultra is a wearable action camera that uses its magnet pendant to take personal shots like a bodycam. It only weighs 53 grams, so it's not going to strain your neck, but you also don't have to worry about the device falling because the magnetic mounts are strong and stick solidly through light clothing, according to Amazon shoppers. It also comes with a magnetic clip so you can attach it to your cap, the Action Pod, which provides a live preview of the device's shot, and a safety cord, all for a list price of $449.99 as the standard bundle.
This Insta360 action camera can record videos at up to 4K resolution and 60 frames per second, with solid image stabilization and decent audio quality. This is confirmed by Amazon customers, who have given it an average rating of 4.3 stars based on almost 700 ratings. The device can run for up to 70 minutes on its own and a total of 200 minutes when in the Action Pod, and its battery can go from 0% to 80% in just 12 minutes, according to Trusted Reviews. Another helpful feature, as tagged by Trusted Reviews, is the speed of transferring videos to smartphones via the Insta360 app for quick editing and uploading.
Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) smart glasses
The Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) glasses are among the smart glasses that Amazon users actually recommend, with an average score of 4.2 stars based on almost 1,900 customer ratings. Compared to their original releases, the batteries on these smart glasses last longer, as mentioned by Engadget, with up to eight hours of usage on a single charge and up to a total of 48 hours with their charging case. Engadget mentioned that access to Meta AI is one of the top features of this device, especially since more features are being added regularly.
The Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) comes in a variety of frames and lenses, with prices starting at $379. According to Amazon shoppers, they look like regular Ray-Bans, so they won't draw attention if you wear them in public. They allow you to take photos and videos hands-free, so there's no need to take out your phone and miss the moment. The customers also said that the camera quality and audio capture of this wearable device is surprisingly good, and the open-ear speakers work well for taking phone calls and listening to music.
Meta Quest 3S virtual reality headset
Like the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2), the Meta Quest 3S is featured in our list of Amazon gadgets over $100 users say are worth the price, with a current average rating of 4.7 stars following more than 5,200 reviews. At $348.99 for its 128GB model, this VR headset is an excellent and affordable way of jumping into virtual reality, according to both PCMag and shoppers on the platform. It comes with a pair of Touch Plus Controllers, a battery life of more than two hours, and three months of access to Meta Horizon+, which is a library of more than 40 VR games.
Amazon's customers praised the smooth overall experience of using the Meta Quest 3S, with its high-quality visuals, accurate tracking capabilities, and the lack of cables as a standalone VR headset. They added that it's not just for playing VR games, as the device is also great for watching movies, trying out fitness apps, and enjoying social experiences, among other purposes.
How we chose these cool wearable devices
For this roundup, the products that we've featured are all available on Amazon for accessibility. They've also each received at least 500 ratings on the platform, and an average score of 4.0 stars. We tried to minimize the overlap in the functions of these devices to show you a wide range of cool wearable devices.
To support our selections for this list, we consulted the reviews of trusted websites. We gathered noteworthy insights, and combined them with the general sentiment of Amazon customers. This is to make sure that these wearable devices are worth purchasing, especially since some of these gadgets don't come cheap.