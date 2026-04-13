8 Amazon Gadgets Over $100 Users Say Are Worth The Price

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When browsing through Amazon's website, you'll find gadgets under $75, gadgets under $25, and even gadgets under $10 that are must-buys. Most people would think that more expensive products are better purchases, but unfortunately, that's not the case. To help you avoid overpriced and disappointing items, we've rounded up eight gadgets over $100 that are worth buying from Amazon, according to reviews from the retailer's customers.

Our roundup includes popular brands such as Apple and JBL, interesting gadgets like a massage gun and smart glasses, and even one of Amazon's own devices. If you're looking for a gift or just want to scratch a shopping itch, there should be something that will catch your interest in this list.

In addition to price tags of more than $100, the Amazon gadgets we selected have an average of at least 4.0 stars from over 1,000 customers. We'll highlight valuable feedback from reviews left on the website, and further support our selections with professional reviews.