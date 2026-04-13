8 Amazon Gadgets Over $100 Users Say Are Worth The Price
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When browsing through Amazon's website, you'll find gadgets under $75, gadgets under $25, and even gadgets under $10 that are must-buys. Most people would think that more expensive products are better purchases, but unfortunately, that's not the case. To help you avoid overpriced and disappointing items, we've rounded up eight gadgets over $100 that are worth buying from Amazon, according to reviews from the retailer's customers.
Our roundup includes popular brands such as Apple and JBL, interesting gadgets like a massage gun and smart glasses, and even one of Amazon's own devices. If you're looking for a gift or just want to scratch a shopping itch, there should be something that will catch your interest in this list.
In addition to price tags of more than $100, the Amazon gadgets we selected have an average of at least 4.0 stars from over 1,000 customers. We'll highlight valuable feedback from reviews left on the website, and further support our selections with professional reviews.
Logitech MX Master 4 wireless mouse
Ergonomic mice can help reduce pain and boost productivity, and the Logitech MX Master 4 is a highly-rated option on Amazon with over 1,100 reviews and an average of 4.3 stars. It's on the expensive side for a wireless mouse at $119.99, but according to the retailer's customers, it's worth it because of its ease of setup and performance.
This Logitech mouse is designed to keep your hands comfortable, and Amazon shoppers confirmed this in their comments on the gadget. In its review, CNN highlighted its Haptic Sense Panel and Action Ring as amazing upgrades. The Haptic Sense Panel delivers haptic feedback on certain actions and shortcuts, which Amazon customers said makes scrolling and gesture controls feel more satisfying. Meanwhile, the Action Ring is a dynamic overlay that you can access through the button on the thumb rest. You can customize the eight actions for your whole system or on a per-app basis through the mouse's companion software.
Logitech also included the MagSpeed scroll wheel in the wireless mouse, which delivers fast, quiet, and precise scrolling. It connects to your computer through a USB-C dongle, and it has a rechargeable battery that can last up to 70 days.
Hisense A4 Series Fire TV
The Hisense A4 Series Fire TV is budget-friendly with its 40-inch, Full HD variant available on Amazon for $146.64. That's pretty affordable for a smart TV of this size, and both Amazon shoppers and PC Varge are impressed by its performance despite its low price.
Hisense tops our list of the best cheap smart TV brands, but you should still manage your expectations for this device. It won't be challenging the picture quality of high-end 4K TVs, but it's also not going to be easy to find better options for a smart TV at this price. Amazon's Fire TV platform is what elevates this appliance, according to PC Varge, as it provides access to all of the popular streaming services. You'll also be able to use voice commands with Amazon's Alexa through the TV's remote, which customers said is very easy to use.
It only took PC Varge about 5 minutes to set up this Hisense TV, including connecting it to a Wi-Fi network. The smart TV is slim with a thickness of just about 3.1 inches, which makes it a great screen for rooms with limited space.
TheraGun Relief massage gun
TheraGun's massage guns are among the gadgets that can help reduce stress, and the TheraGun Relief is the most affordable version at $159.99. It's also one of the brand's highest-rated models, carrying an average score of 4.6 stars with almost 2,400 reviews on Amazon.
This TheraGun device is lightweight at just 3.4 pounds, with Good Housekeeping claiming that it's much lighter than all other massagers. That doesn't mean it holds back on power, though, as it has three speeds and three attachments that can release the tension in your muscles. It's not as loud as you would expect, with Amazon shoppers praising how quiet it operates.
The triangular handle of this massage gun makes it easy to use, according to Amazon's customers, as it allows you to maintain a strong grip even while you reach areas such as the back of your shoulders. Good Housekeeping said that you can get it running in a matter of moments, unlike other massage devices that are complicated to operate. It's also simple because you can turn it on and off, as well as adjust its strength, all with just one button.
Apple AirPods 4 with ANC wireless earbuds
For $179.00, you can get the Apple AirPods 4 with ANC, which are the brand's most affordable wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation. They're more expensive than other options in the market, but according to Amazon shoppers, they provide amazing value, especially if you're already deep in the Apple ecosystem. With an average score of 4.5 stars on Amazon's website following nearly 19,300 reviews, it's tough to dispute that.
We said that the Apple AirPods 4 are so light that you may forget that you're wearing them. They don't come with any foam or rubber earpieces, which Amazon customers said could be uncomfortable. This lack of sealing means you shouldn't expect its ANC to perform as well as the Apple AirPods Pro 3, according to SoundGuys, but it should be enough for most people when you're listening to music to help drown out external noise.
The Apple AirPods 4 can last up to 4 hours on a full charge with ANC activated, and up to a total of 20 hours with their charging case. They support Personalized Spatial Audio for surround sound, voice commands to call for Siri, and an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance so you can wear them even during sweaty workouts outdoors.
Amazon Echo Show 8 smart display
The latest version of the Amazon Echo Show 8, available on Amazon for $179.99, takes the Alexa-powered smart display to a new level compared to its predecessor. It starts with a revamped design that mounts a slim 8.7-inch touchscreen on a spherical speaker, which makes it look much more modern. Amazon shoppers said that the display is clear and vibrant.
According to PCWorld, the audio of this smart display is a definite upgrade from its previous version, and setting it up is easy as the Alexa app will do everything after you scan a QR code on the screen. You'll be able to customize its home screen with the widgets that you prefer, and it's built to take advantage of the new functions coming with Amazon's Alexa+.
PCWorld said that if you're all set on Alexa as your digital assistant of choice, the Amazon Echo Show 8 should be the smart display to get. With a score of 4.3 stars out of over 3,700 reviews, it would seem that Amazon shoppers agree that you won't regret buying this device.
JBL Charge 6 Bluetooth speaker
We've tagged the JBL Charge 6 as one of the best Bluetooth speakers for outdoor use, which means you can expect to get great value from its price of $199.95 on Amazon. The speaker shares the distinction of having the highest review score in this roundup at 4.7 stars, following nearly 4,300 customer ratings.
This JBL speaker is designed for durability with an IP68 rating that makes its waterproof and dustproof, and it's also drop-proof up to a height of 1 meter. It feels sturdy, but it's not bulky. According to Amazon customers. They added that the Bluetooth connections are not only easy to set up but also reliable and stable.
Amazon shoppers love this JBL speaker's battery life (up to a 28 hours) and its high volume and strong bass for its size. What Hi-Fi also praised the device's powerful and clear sound, which is an improvement over the JBL Charge 5. This audio quality is just part of why it gave the JBL Charge 6 a perfect score in its review.
Meta Quest 3S VR headset
The other gadget in this roundup with an average score of 4.7 stars on Amazon is the Meta Quest 3S, which has more than 4,700 reviews on the retailer's website. The 128GB version has a three-month trial of Meta Horizon+ for access to dozens of games and is sold for $299.95, which is a very affordable price, as other VR headsets on the market cost thousands of dollars.
PCMag recommends the Meta Quest 3S to anybody who wants to try getting into VR without spending too much, which is a sentiment that's echoed by Amazon shoppers. As it's a standalone device that doesn't need to be tethered to a computer, it's all you'll need to jump into the technology, and according to Amazon customers, the lack of wires with this headset makes a huge difference in the experience. It's also fairly simple to set up, and it's easy to install all the essential Meta Quest apps, even for those without knowledge of VR.
The Meta Quest 3S is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor and 8GB of RAM for solid performance, and it has color pass-through cameras for mixed reality that combine virtual elements with the real world. The VR headset comes with a pair of Meta Touch controllers that Amazon shoppers said are capable of tracking movements accurately.
Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) smart glasses
While there are concerns that smart glasses are recording private moments, the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) is still an intriguing gadget on Amazon for $379.00. The device, which combines fashion and technology, has an average score of 4.2 stars with almost 1,500 reviews.
These smart glasses look like regular Ray-Bans, so they won't attract attention, according to Amazon shoppers. They're equipped with 12MP cameras that can record at up to 3K Ultra HD resolution, and the retailer's customers said that it's convenient to be able to take videos without having to reach for your phone. They also have open-ear speakers that users said are surprisingly loud with good quality.
CNET says that the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) is a definite improvement over the original version, not just for the improved camera quality but for the battery life, which has doubled to 8 hours on a single charge and up to 48 hours more with the charging case. The smart glasses also offer AI features such as image analysis and live translation, and it's expected that these will improve over time.
How we chose these Amazon gadgets
For this roundup, all the gadgets that we've featured are available on Amazon with MSRPs of more than $100. This means there's a chance that you can get these devices at a lower price if you're fortunate enough to check them out while there's a discount on the website.
The gadgets that we selected all carry an average score of at least 4.2 stars on the platform. They also have more than 1,000 reviews from customers, which legitimizes the ratings that they have received.
We pulled some of the most helpful comments from the reviews by Amazon shoppers for insights that go beyond the spec sheets of the gadgets. We combined these with remarks from reputable websites on these devices for a more comprehensive picture of what to expect from these items if you purchase them.