8 Amazon Gadgets Under $75 Users Say Are Worth Buying
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Gadgets don't need to be expensive to change your life. There are budget-friendly products that do their job so well that you wouldn't believe how cheap they are. On Amazon, there are all kinds of affordable devices you can buy that will provide different benefits, including smart home conveniences, personal safety, and more engaging entertainment.
For this roundup, we've gathered eight budget-friendly devices that Amazon shoppers swear by, according to reviews. We've already chosen Amazon gadgets under $10 that actually work and Amazon gadgets under $25 that are actually worth buying, so for this article, we're casting a wider net with products under $75.
All of the gadgets we've selected have impressive scores from thousands of customers. In addition, our picks are supported by positive professional reviews.
TP-Link Tapo P125M smart plug
Smart plugs are among the most cost-effective ways for you to take full advantage of your smart home. The TP-Link Tapo P125M is a highly-rated option on Amazon, carrying an average score of 4.5 stars after almost 2,400 reviews. To set it up, just plug it into your wall outlet, link it to the free Tapo app on your phone, then plug your electronic device into it. The process is quick and easy, according to Amazon shoppers, who also claim that once you establish the connection, it's pretty reliable.
You'll be able to control the smart plug through the app, where you can schedule when it turns on or off, or do that manually. This effectively makes any device plugged into it a smart home device. Amazon customers also mentioned that, because of the gadget's compact design, it doesn't block the second outlet when plugged in, unlike other options on the market.
We flagged in our review of the TP-Link Tapo P125M that it supports Matter, which is a connectivity standard that ensures the device will work with any smart home platform. The gadget works with Amazon's Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple's Siri, and Samsung's SmartThings, and this seamless integration with any ecosystem you may have is one of the best things about it, according to PCMag's review.
Life360 Tile Mate Bluetooth tracker
The Life360 Tile Mate is one of Reddit's favorite gadgets that make life easier without breaking the bank, and it's also very well-reviewed on Amazon with an average score of 4.4 stars following more than 12,400 ratings. The Bluetooth tracker attaches to almost anything, and once paired with the Life360 app, you'll be able to see its location on a map if it's within the maximum range of 350 feet. You can also use the app to have the gadget make a sound to help you find it and the item that it's attached to.
Sample uses provided by Amazon customers include using the device with keys for those who keep forgetting where they place them, or leaving them inside your vehicle so it's easy to find them in maze-like parking areas. One Amazon shopper said that it actually helped him find his stolen wallet and catch the thief who took it. Tom's Guide confirmed that the gadget's 100-decibel alarm can be heard from dozens of feet away, but said that it's best used for tracking items at home, such as that remote that always hides behind couch pillows.
At only $24.99 each, Amazon customers said that it's a great gift for people who regularly misplace their stuff — or for yourself, if that's you.
AlpsWolf camping lantern
A rechargeable flashlight is a valuable gadget not just for outdoor adventures, but also for emergency situations at home such as during a power outage. If you don't have one yet, you can check out the AlpsWolf camping lantern, which carries an average score of 4.6 stars after more than 4,500 reviews. The device is lightweight at just 0.8 pounds, as confirmed by Amazon shoppers, so it's not hard to carry in a backpack.
This 4-in-1 device for $28.99 can function as a flashlight, a lantern, a spotlight, or a strobe light. I Review for You demonstrated how easy it is to cycle through the different modes by pressing a button. The gadget promises 800 lumens of brightness and a light range of more than 1,600 feet, and the YouTube channel also showed this performance in its video review.
This Alpswolf flashlight and lantern is durable, with an Amazon customer claiming that it still worked fine after being dropped multiple times, and it has an IP65 waterproof rating so it won't be damaged by rain. The device also holds a charge well, as another user mentioned that it still worked even after being left in the garage throughout the winter.
She's Birdie personal safety alarm
The She's Birdie personal safety alarm is available on Amazon for $29.95, which is a small price to pay for the peace of mind it brings. Among the customers who have purchased the gadget are husbands who bought it for their wives who leave work late, and mothers who bought it for their daughters at university. Unlike pepper sprays and tasers that face certain restrictions, you can carry this device at all times.
The gadget is very small, with measurements of just 1.25 inches by 0.6 inches by 3.7 inches. It works by pulling the pin at the top, which triggers an extremely loud siren and a flashing strobe light. The volume will definitely attract attention, according to Amazon customers, with BestReviews claiming that it can be heard from several houses away. The pin slides out easily, but it's not loose enough to fall out and cause a false alarm, according to BestReviews.
The safety device is easy to use even when you're under stress, according to Amazon shoppers. BestReviews said that when faced with an attacker, it would be faster to activate the gadget to scare them away than to grab a potential weapon. The siren lasts for up to 40 minutes, and it uses a pair of replaceable CR2032 batteries. It has an average score of 4.5 stars on the retailer's website after more than 16,900 ratings.
Brother P-Touch PTD220 label maker
For those who love to organize their things, a label maker is a must. With an average score of 4.6 stars and over 5,200 reviews, the Brother P-Touch PTD220 is one of the highest-rated devices on Amazon for this purpose. For $44.99, you'll get a reliable gadget that uses six AAA batteries, which last a long time before replacement.
This gadget uses the widely available Brother Genuine TZe Label Tapes, and you can choose between 14 fonts, 11 font styles, 99 frames, and more than 600 symbols for the stickers. Sample uses for the labels, according to The Crowned Goat, include binder dividers, planners, drawers, spice jars, storage bins, and so much more.
The Crowned Goat added that using this Brother label maker saves so much time, as it has features like 25 built-in label templates, and memory that can save up to 30 labels. There's even a button at the corner of the device for a straight and clean cut every single time.
INIU Cougar P62-E1 power bank
Power banks are firmly among the most useful travel gadgets because the last thing that you need while you're on a trip is a device with a depleted battery. For $52.98 on Amazon, the INIU Cougar P62-E1 is a very portable option with measurements of just 4.3 inches by 1.1 inches by 2.8 inches, and a weight of 13.4 ounces. The brand claims that it's the smallest 20,000 mAh power bank, and Macworld confirms it's not just the smallest, but also the lightest power bank that it tested with this capacity.
Amazon shoppers are generally happy with the performance and quality of this INIU power bank. According to Macworld's testing, it recharged an Apple MacBook Pro M2 from zero to 87%, which is pretty impressive for a device of this size.
The power bank comes with three ports, namely a 65W USB-C, a 36W USB-C, and an 18W USB-A. To make it an even more convenient gadget, and build upon its average score of 4.4 stars after more than 4,600 reviews, its handle loop is actually a detachable USB-C cable, so you'll always have one within reach.
Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam security camera
Some cheap home security cameras have a fixed, limited view, but that's not the case with the Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam, which can pan 360 degrees and tilt 169 degrees for complete coverage of its surroundings. The controls for shifting the view are smooth, and the device remains stable when you're panning or tilting it, according to Amazon shoppers.
As with any Ring security camera, you can have Ring Protect. Starting at $4.99 per month, the subscription unlocks features such as cloud storage for up to 180 days and smart alerts. However, as TechRadar clarified in its review of the device, core features such as live views and two-way talk through the Ring app, as well as instant notifications for motion detection, will still be available if you don't sign up.
The Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam, which has an average score of 4.7 stars on Amazon and over 7,000 reviews, is available for $59.99. One customer noted that the gadget provides value beyond its affordable price because you won't need to install multiple security cameras to monitor all corners of your home.
Anker Soundcore Q20i wireless headphones
The Anker Soundcore Q20i is included in our roundup of the best noise-cancelling headphones for every budget. Available for just $69.99 on Amazon, these wireless headphones provide excellent performance for the price. For starters, their noise cancellation capabilities are impressive, according to the retailer's customers, and they are among the best for headphones with similar prices, according to TechGearLab. They also have a transparency mode, for when you need to hear your surroundings.
Amazon shoppers praised the wireless headphones' batteries, which are estimated to last up to 40 hours from a single charge with ANC activated. Just five minutes of charging gives up to four hours of usage, so you won't have to wait long if they get depleted mid-day. You'll be able to maximize this long battery life too, as TechGearLab mentioned that they're comfortable to wear, which is a trademark of Anker Soundcore headphones.
With an average rating of 4.6 stars following more than 58,100 reviews, these Anker Soundcore headphones can challenge the top-rated wireless headphones for less than $100.
How we chose these gadgets under $75
All of these gadgets are available on Amazon with retail prices under $75. This means there's a chance you can get them even cheaper with discounts.
In addition to value, we focused on customer feedback. We've highlighted gadgets that carry an average score of at least 4.4 stars out of 5 stars on the platform. They also have at least 2,000 reviews, which legitimizes their ratings. To further support our chosen gadgets, we pulled insights from reviews by trustworthy websites.