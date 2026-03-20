4 Cheap Home Security Cameras That Punch Above Their Price Bracket
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If you're looking to make your home more secure, there are several smart home security gadgets you can install. However, it's typically a good idea to make security cameras one of your first security-related investments. With the right cameras, you can keep an eye on both the inside and outside of your home. The best models come with helpful features, such as movement notifications, two-way audio communication, and wide viewing angles.
However, security cameras can often feel like an expensive purchase, especially as many homes require multiple views to offer effective coverage. Fortunately, brands offer security cameras across several price segments, including various cheap models. Many of these affordable security cameras actually deliver much better value than their price tag would indicate and can be a good choice if you are on a limited budget. Here, then, are some of our handpicked options, which we have compiled after consulting expert reviews and buyer feedback about the budget security cameras from some of the most popular brands.
Blink Mini 2K+
The Blink Mini 2K+ is a popular budget security camera that can work both for indoor and outdoor monitoring, thanks to an optional weather-resistant power adapter offered by the company. It can capture 2K video with a 138-degree field of view and has all the essentials you need and more. For example, it supports color night vision, a feature that's not a given for budget cameras, has a built-in LED spotlight, and includes noise cancellation for better audio. Moreover, it packs a built-in siren and supports Alexa, which makes it seamless to use with the Alexa app, Fire TV devices, Alexa smart displays, and any other Alexa-enabled device.
The Mini 2K+ will cost you $40 at the list price. However, like most other products from Amazon brands, it's frequently on sale, sometimes for as low as $25. However, some of the camera's features, such as person and vehicle detection, photo capture, and cloud storage for up to 60 days, require a subscription plan. Those plans start at $4 a month or $40 a year, something you'll have to account for in your overall ownership cost. Local storage requires a separate purchase of the Sync Module 2 or Sync Module XR, as well as local storage media (like a USB drive, but those two are one-time costs and can be used with multiple cameras.
Experts consider this camera a solid value despite the add-on costs, thanks to its excellent video quality, timely alerts, and 2K resolution. The camera is also popular among Amazon buyers, who have given it an excellent rating of 4.4 out of 5 based on over 2,000 reviews. However, there are a small number of complaints from buyers who had to deal with quality issues with their units, resulting in returns.
Tapo C210
TP-Link's Tapo brand offers multiple home security cameras that deliver good value for the money, and its C210 is a great option for anyone on a limited budget and looking for their first camera. It costs only $25 at list price and is often even cheaper with promotional discounts. It's primarily marketed as an indoor camera, though, so you might want to check out the best outdoor security cameras if you need coverage outside. Like the Blink Mini 2K+, the C210 can record in 2K resolution. It also supports both pan and tilt to track the movement or to give you a nearly 360-degree view of its surroundings.
The C210 offers instant push notifications, with person, baby crying, and motion detection modes. Plus, you get built-in support for Alexa and Google Assistant to access the camera feed on compatible devices. Another of its highlights is that you don't need a subscription to access any of its notable features, and a microSD card is built in for local storage. If you need cloud storage, there is an optional add-on that's reasonably priced.
Other features include two-way audio for communication, IR night vision, and camera sharing with contacts. Experts as well as buyers have great things to say about it, including that it delivers good performance and video quality for the price. The poor AI detection and lack of HomeKit or IFTTT support are some things to keep in mind. Overall, the camera has received a rating of 4.5 out of 5 on Amazon, based on over 19,000 reviews.
Arlo Essential Security Camera 2K (3rd Gen)
If you're looking to install a security camera at a location with no easy access to a power outlet, the Arlo Essential Security Camera 2K can be an excellent budget option. It's a battery-powered outdoor camera that's capable of recording in 2K resolution. It also includes a built-in siren, two-way audio communication support, a built-in spotlight, and support for both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi bands. Additionally, the camera supports color night vision and can offer motion detection alerts.
However, many of the camera features, such as AI-enabled detection features, activity zones, and cloud storage for up to 60 days, are only available with a subscription plan, which starts at $8 a month for a single camera. The built-in battery lasts up to four months on a single charge, and you can juice it up with the supplied charging cable. Moreover, the lack of power cabling makes the camera relatively easy to install.
This security camera carries a price tag of $70. However, like others on this list, it is frequently discounted. It has also received generally positive feedback from Amazon buyers, who find the video quality to be sharp and clear, installation easy, and the build quality to be weather-resistant. The shoppers have awarded the camera an average rating of 4.3 out of 5. That said, some buyers had issues dealing with Arlo support after facing problems with their units.
Eufy Security Indoor Camera E30
If 1080p or 2K video recording is not enough resolution for you, the E30 Indoor Camera from Anker's Eufy Security brand is an affordable option that supports 4K video recording, a feature rare in its price segment. It has a list price of $70 but is often discounted from that number, making it a solid deal. As the name suggests, however, this camera is meant for indoor use only. Aside from the hefty resolution, other features include support for Apple HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant. It should be noted that, when accessed via HomeKit, the camera resolution drops to 1080p (the Apple-set limit).
The E30 has a 125-degree field of view and supports AI-enabled detection and tracking, as well as two-way audio communication. You can store all the recorded footage on a microSD card (an extra purchase) using the built-in slot, reducing your reliance on cloud services. Another key feature of the camera is pan-and-tilt support for 360-degree coverage. There is also a built-in spotlight that comes in handy in low-light scenarios, which is something you don't often see in budget indoor security cameras, and enables color night vision.
This Eufy Security offering has been pretty popular on Amazon, with an average buyer rating of 4.5 out of 5 with over 2,000 reviews. Shoppers appreciate that they don't need a subscription, the camera's crystal clear footage, and the good build quality. It has also gotten positive reviews from experts. However, the camera is not without customer complaints, and some folks have had connectivity and app issues.
How we selected these home security cameras
Whether you're looking to turn your house into a smart home or just need to beef up the security of your living space, home security cameras are a great choice. However, it can be tricky to choose a security camera if you have a limited budget. So, for this list, we consulted expert reviews and feedback from actual buyers on Amazon to select a few of the top budget home security cameras that deliver good value for their price. All our recommendations have garnered solid ratings from shoppers, with an average score of at least 4.3 out of 5 stars on Amazon. Our picks also come from reputable brands and include a diverse selection to meet different needs, including outdoor security cameras and home security cameras with local storage.