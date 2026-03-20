4 Cheap Home Security Cameras That Punch Above Their Price Bracket

The Blink Mini 2K+ is a popular budget security camera that can work both for indoor and outdoor monitoring, thanks to an optional weather-resistant power adapter offered by the company. It can capture 2K video with a 138-degree field of view and has all the essentials you need and more. For example, it supports color night vision, a feature that's not a given for budget cameras, has a built-in LED spotlight, and includes noise cancellation for better audio. Moreover, it packs a built-in siren and supports Alexa, which makes it seamless to use with the Alexa app, Fire TV devices, Alexa smart displays, and any other Alexa-enabled device.

The Mini 2K+ will cost you $40 at the list price. However, like most other products from Amazon brands, it's frequently on sale, sometimes for as low as $25. However, some of the camera's features, such as person and vehicle detection, photo capture, and cloud storage for up to 60 days, require a subscription plan. Those plans start at $4 a month or $40 a year, something you'll have to account for in your overall ownership cost. Local storage requires a separate purchase of the Sync Module 2 or Sync Module XR, as well as local storage media (like a USB drive, but those two are one-time costs and can be used with multiple cameras.

Experts consider this camera a solid value despite the add-on costs, thanks to its excellent video quality, timely alerts, and 2K resolution. The camera is also popular among Amazon buyers, who have given it an excellent rating of 4.4 out of 5 based on over 2,000 reviews. However, there are a small number of complaints from buyers who had to deal with quality issues with their units, resulting in returns.