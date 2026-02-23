5 Underrated Amazon Fire TV Apps You Should Be Using

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There is no shortage of streaming devices and smart TVs on the market. Popular TV brands like Samsung and LG offer apps, games, and other internet features through custom interfaces like Tizen OS and webOS. You may have also heard of Fire TV, which is Amazon's smart TV software you'll find built into hardware like the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Amazon's first-party TVs. Companies like Hisense, TCL, and Insignia license the use of the Fire TV platform to deliver streaming content and other web tools to viewers, and there are thousands of Fire TV apps available.

Of course, we're all pretty familiar with popular services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Apple TV. These are the old reliables of movie and TV show streaming, and while all of these apps are built into Fire TV, each requires a monthly subscription. Free Fire TV apps like YouTube, Tubi, and Pluto TV present the occasional advertisement (similar to watching cable TV or an over-the-air broadcast) to prevent users from having to pay membership fees. But if you're looking to maximize your Fire TV experience, there are numerous lesser-known apps that will take your streaming sessions to the next level.