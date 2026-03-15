New Investigation Reveals Smart Glasses Are Recording Your Most Private Moments

We saw some exciting tech at the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) held in Las Vegas in January. Among the innovations that were brought to the floor at the annual trade fair were smart glasses, with approximately 60 companies showcasing their new offerings or making some announcements about eyewear products. For instance, RayNeo launched eSIM-enabled glasses, and Meta-Bounds demoed a pair of lightweight smart glasses that helped the company win a 2026 CES Innovation Award. In short, there were many announcements for those excited about these types of devices, and it appears more and more people are embracing smart glasses.

According to EssilorLuxottica, a French-Italian eyewear brand that makes Meta's Ray-Ban glasses, it sold over seven million AI glasses in 2025, up from a combined two million in 2023 and 2024. However, while the momentum for smart glasses is building and the sales figures are on an upward trajectory, a new investigation has revealed why you shouldn't buy these gadgets or at least practice caution in using them.

A joint investigation conducted by two Swedish newspapers, Svenska Dagbladet and Göteborgs-Posten, published at the end of February, details how the footage that you're recording with your AI glasses is handled. According to the investigation, some of these private recordings are reviewed by human contractors for data annotation, a process that involves adding meaningful information to a dataset, making it easier for machine learning algorithms to understand. It's a concerning revelation that shows just how embracing technology in certain areas of our lives might not be a good idea because it can open the gateway to privacy invasion.