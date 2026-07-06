How To Turn Off The Flashing Notification Light On An iPhone

There are several useful iOS features you need to start using, including the one where the iPhone's LED flashlight turns on and blinks every time you receive a call, message, notification, or alert. The feature is intended for people who may have trouble hearing notification sounds. It's also useful in noisy environments where it's easy to miss notifications or alerts on your iPhone. But these flashing notifications have their downsides, and if you haven't enabled the feature voluntarily, you may find it annoying.

Repeated flashes for every single notification can often become distracting, especially while you are in class or at the office. Besides, in public spaces, these flashing notifications on your iPhone can attract unwanted attention. Lastly, the flashes can be triggering for people with certain health-related conditions.

Many people accidentally enable the flashing notification lights feature on their iPhones and have trouble turning it off since the toggle isn't located under 'Notifications' settings but within the 'Accessibility' menu. So, if you accidentally enabled 'Flash for Alerts' on your iPhone, it's just as easy to disable it.