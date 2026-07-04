Daryl Hannah Starred In The HBO Remake Of A Classic '50s Sci-Fi Movie

Daryl Hannah drew a lot of viewers into theatres in the '80s and early '90s with titles like "Splash," "Steel Magnolias," and "Wall Street," but even she couldn't save HBO's 1993 small-screen remake of the 1958 giantess sci-fi classic, "Attack of the 50 Foot Woman." Despite starring Daniel Baldwin, William Windom, and Francis Fisher alongside Hannah in the titular role, "Attack of the 50 Ft. Woman" didn't make much of a splash on television (or in cinemas when it was later released theatrically in a few countries).

Although the picture's approach was much more comedic and bonkers than in the original, the plot of the remake proved way too ridiculous and trashy. Nancy Archer (Hannah), a timid and fragile young woman with low self-esteem constantly belittled by everyone around her — including her immediate family and her husband, Harry (Baldwin), who's cheating on her — encounters a UFO in the desert. Later on, she finds out that the bright light the UFO cast on her actually caused a hormonal surge in her body, making her become a giant. After consulting with a doctor, Nancy asks him to find a cure. However, as she becomes more comfortable and confident in her overgrown body, she realizes she finally has the power (quite literally) to turn her life around.