Daryl Hannah Starred In The HBO Remake Of A Classic '50s Sci-Fi Movie
Daryl Hannah drew a lot of viewers into theatres in the '80s and early '90s with titles like "Splash," "Steel Magnolias," and "Wall Street," but even she couldn't save HBO's 1993 small-screen remake of the 1958 giantess sci-fi classic, "Attack of the 50 Foot Woman." Despite starring Daniel Baldwin, William Windom, and Francis Fisher alongside Hannah in the titular role, "Attack of the 50 Ft. Woman" didn't make much of a splash on television (or in cinemas when it was later released theatrically in a few countries).
Although the picture's approach was much more comedic and bonkers than in the original, the plot of the remake proved way too ridiculous and trashy. Nancy Archer (Hannah), a timid and fragile young woman with low self-esteem constantly belittled by everyone around her — including her immediate family and her husband, Harry (Baldwin), who's cheating on her — encounters a UFO in the desert. Later on, she finds out that the bright light the UFO cast on her actually caused a hormonal surge in her body, making her become a giant. After consulting with a doctor, Nancy asks him to find a cure. However, as she becomes more comfortable and confident in her overgrown body, she realizes she finally has the power (quite literally) to turn her life around.
Attack of the 50 Ft. Woman has been forgotten for a reason
Verging on being a distasteful parody of the original with a largely unfunny, dated, and lame screenplay, the 1993 version turned out to be a completely unnecessary remake. Critics overwhelmingly hated it (the flick currently holds a 20% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes), and the movie didn't fare much better with general audiences either (the popcornmeter on Rotten Tomatoes is as low as 38%). Frankly, it's a wonder who the "Attack of the 50 Ft. Woman" wanted to capture as its target audience, but it's very clear that it failed to accomplish that, and it's barely remembered by anyone (likely for the better).
Nevertheless, Hannah quickly moved on from it with such beloved films as Donald Petrie's "Grumpy Old Men" and its sequel "Grumpier Old Men" with Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau before she kind of fell off the map until Quentin Tarantino (whose movies have become more violent over time) revitalized her career in "Kill Bill: Vol.1 and Vol. 2" as the vicious, one-eyed assassin, Elle Driver.