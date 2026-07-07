Why There's A Briefcase Symbol On Your Android Phone's Screen (And How To Turn It Off)

So, you just got your new company phone and are exploring the available work apps. As you look around, you notice something that you don't normally see on your personal Android phone: a briefcase symbol. It appears in several places, like the status bar, Quick Settings panel, and even app drawer.

This briefcase icon on your Android device simply means your phone has a Work Profile set up. An Android Work Profile is one of the best hidden Android features, especially for employees. It's specially designed to create a new workspace on your phone, exclusive to the apps you use for work. If you need the same app for both work and personal purposes, the Work Profile also allows you to have two separate versions of that app. For instance, you can install Gmail in your personal workspace even if there's already a Gmail app in your work workspace.

Privacy-wise, the data from both workspaces are kept separate and private from each other. The data in your Work Profile is fully encrypted and remotely accessible by your organization's IT administrator. But at the same time, they can't see your personal apps and data, whether the device is company-owned or not. To make sure you don't get your personal and work apps mixed up, a briefcase icon will appear in your Android status bar. This means you opened a work app. To turn off that briefcase icon, simply close the app. You can also temporarily pause your Work Profile and even delete it altogether to turn off the briefcase icon on your Android. Here's how.