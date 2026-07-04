Jake Gyllenhaal's 2011 Sci-Fi Movie Hit Is All But Forgotten, And That's A Shame

Some science fiction movies have no right to be as good as they are, which makes it all the more frustrating when they disappear into the pile of forgotten films that deserve to be remembered. Unfortunately, that seems to have been the case when it came to director Duncan Jones' 2011 time-looping, high-pressured Jake Gyllenhaal thriller, "Source Code."

Parked somewhere between "Speed," "Groundhog Day," and "Quantum Leap," the film follows Colter Stevens, a U.S. Army pilot who wakes up on a train heading for Chicago and looking like a totally different person. Before he can gather himself, a bomb explodes, killing him and everyone else on board. Not to worry, though, because after waking up in a mysterious capsule monitored by scientists and military folk, he's informed that his mission is to continue reliving the final eight minutes of this train's journey in order to locate the bomber on board and stop a batch of other coordinated attacks taking place.

With a story like that, Gyllenhaal backed by supporting talent composed of Michelle Monaghan ("Mission: Impossible 3"), Vera Farmiga ("Five Days at Memorial"), and Jeffrey Wright ("The Batman"), you'd hope that "Source Code" would've earned a decent reaction from critics. Well, it turned out it did. In fact, the film was such a hit with critics that it earned a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.