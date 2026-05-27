The Conjuring's Vera Farmiga Starred In An Apple TV Miniseries That Flew Under The Radar

Given how popular HBO Max's "The Pitt" has become, it's baffling how few people have seen Apple TV's similarly masterful miniseries, "Five Days at Memorial," just three years prior. Granted, John Ridley and Carlton Cuse's 8-episode show (based on Sheri Fink's non-fiction book, "Five Days at Memorial: Life and Death in a Storm-Ravaged Hospital") wasn't solely a medical drama but also a disaster series that took place in a New Orleans hospital during Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Since it's a depiction of a real-life tragedy that has taken numerous lives over the course of five days, it's an emotionally taxing and heartbreaking watch. If you think of the heaviest moments in "The Pitt," they all pale in comparison to the wringer that "Five Days at Memorial" puts you through under eight hours. Much of that is due to the show's structure, which is framed from the POV of survivors (medical professionals and patients) who recall the events of those five days (that unfold in flashbacks) and the investigators who try to determine the cause of death of 45 patients from both a legal and criminal standpoint.

Chief among them is "The Conjuring" regular Vera Farmiga's Dr. Anna Pou — a conscientious, deeply caring, and resilient woman — who ends up getting charged with second-degree murder alongside two other nurses from the Memorial Medical Center. Although the criminal investigation becomes more important as the story progresses, the show's core remains those five grueling and impossible days that you get to witness and relive through the staff and patients of the hospital.