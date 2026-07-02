Solar Panel Farms May Be The Solution To California's Water And Power Supply Problems

The need for clean water and the desire for cheap electricity are becoming intertwined in the face of AI data centers and the harm they cause. Many people claim solar power is a potential solution for our clean energy needs, but can it help provide clean water? When placed near a water supply, it can.

The Turlock Irrigation District (TID) Water & Power company recently published the results of a pilot project dubbed Project Nexus, a proof-of-concept study meant to determine the benefits of covering water canals with solar panels. Some of the advantages are fairly obvious, such as generating renewable energy — but the project also determined how much water the solar cells could preserve by preventing evaporation, and it measured whether the panels improved water quality.

Project Nexus began in 2022 as a collaboration between TID Water & Power, the California Department of Water Resources, Solar AquaGrid, and the University of California, with the installation completed and commissioned in 2025. While panels only cover tiny stretches of canal at different widths, researchers believe that if they covered all 4,000 miles of California canals, the project could save 63 billion gallons of water each year — enough to irrigate 50,000 acres of farmland or provide clean water for 2 million residents. And that's on top of an estimated power surplus of 13 gigawatts of electricity, which is more than half the solar energy officials want by 2030. Oh, and the panels could reduce the growth of aquatic weeds that gum up the canal.