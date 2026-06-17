In addition to supplying clean energy, solar panels have a surprisingly positive impact on degraded land and local wildlife. The panels block the sun, allowing the soil to retain more moisture to the point where China's largest solar farm is changing the desert around it, turning a once dry landscape green with plant life. Animals can also benefit from solar farms, including the San Joaquin kit fox, an endangered species that lives in central California, whose population faces many threats, including habitat loss and predators.

Some San Joaquin foxes have found a safe haven within the Topaz Solar Farm and California Valley Solar Ranch, both of which were built on their natural habitat. Researchers examined how the facilities impacted local foxes in two separate studies carried out from 2014–2017, with results published in a 2019 report (link will download a PDF to your device). They found that solar farms' fences kept out common predators like bobcats and coyotes, animals too large to fit underneath. Additionally, the solar panels provided shielding from birds of prey like the golden eagle. It seems to be effective, too.

Another study carried (link will download a PDF to your device) out between 2019 and 2022 found that survival rates remained consistent for San Joaquin kit foxes on the solar farm at the same time as they dropped on the outside. This is a great example of how, while these kinds of massive solar farms can disrupt habitats and the local ecosystem, they can also provide surprising benefits. That's especially true when these facilities are designed with the environment in mind.