Solar Panel Farms In Tibet Are Having An Unexpected Effect On Local Residents

While China is responsible for over half of the world's annual coal use, it's also been investing heavily in solar energy projects. The biggest is the Gonghe Photovoltaic Park, which covers 162 square miles of the Tibetan Plateau, an area seven times the size of Manhattan. The solar farm has been quietly changing the desert around it, as the panels create the right conditions for the soil below to encourage plant growth. Another solar farm in the area, Talatan Solar Park, has made an agreement with local farmers that allows sheep to graze in the area, which shows how green energy facilities can have a positive but unexpected impact on residents.

Solar grazing, as it's been called, involves sheep serving as a natural landscaping crew. The grass beneath solar farms can grow so high that it blocks sunlight or becomes a fire risk, but the sheep enjoy the shade of the panels and will happily graze. They're even more efficient than lawnmowers, too, as they can fit into small spaces between poles and panels — not to mention they're more environmentally friendly. These solar grazing deals also provide an additional (often much needed) source of income for local farmers.

Talatan's solar panels were even adjusted with the sheep in mind. The first ones installed in 2012 were too short for animals to graze beneath, so they're now mounted higher. Tibet isn't the only place using sheep to keep the area beneath solar panels clean. Since 2018, the American Solar Grazing Association (ASGA) has worked to bring farmers and solar companies together in a mutually beneficial way.