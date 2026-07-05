Tom Hanks And Halle Berry Led An All-Star Cast In A Sci-Fi Movie That Flopped At The Box Office

It's been almost 15 years since the Wachowski Sisters (along with "Run Lola Run" director Tom Tykwer) gave audiences their last truly ambitious and equally polarizing movie with "Cloud Atlas." The 2012 sci-fi, based on David Mitchell's 2004 novel of the same name, was a sprawling epic depicting six vastly different periods across time with an all-star cast (including Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, Jim Sturgess, and Hugo Weaving, etc.) and a virtually incomprehensible narrative structure so complex and expansive that, at times, it felt like the whole thing would crumble and collapse under its own weight.

And although the Wachowskis attempted to pull off something similar three years later with "Jupiter Ascending" (with diminishing returns), they've never come close to reaching the same heights in terms of scope and scale again. And if "The Matrix Resurrections" is any indication of their faltering talents as filmmakers, they never will. Whether you belonged with those who hated or those who loved the movie, it's hard to argue that "Cloud Atlas" was a mesmerizing and aspiring swing for the fences that could have been one sci-fi to watch in 4K.

And as such, its massive story unfolded accordingly. It's difficult to summarize the movie's plot other than to encapsulate what it tried to do: create a sense on interconnectedness among people who lived several different lives over multiple centuries, beginning in the 1800s and ending in the future of the 2300s. Whether you call it reincarnation or a spiritual bond that never dies, the point was to explore these connections and the fluctuating emotions they created.