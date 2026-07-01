5 Sci-Fi Movies That Everyone Has To Watch In 4K

4K makes any film look great, but if you're going to put it through its paces, firing up a science fiction film is easily one of the best ways to notice the difference. Spaceships, exploding stars and technology everyone secretly wishes were real already looked great, but putting them through the 4K-o-metron (or you know, like a decent television) can make things that bit better. Space travel looks crystal clear, giant intergalactic beasties look that much more intense, and worlds of the future that have traffic in the skies just look that much cooler.

But what specific science fiction entry is worth putting through its paces and assuring you that it was money well spent, after all? Well, worry not because we have a delightfully mixed bag of movies that will do just the trick. From massive blockbuster movies to small-time cinematic outings, the following is a varied collection of tales from other worlds, the distant future, and even a comic book adaptation that shows a world of tomorrow you might not be too keen on living in.

Watch one, or queue them up in a movie marathon if you can. All of them are great ways to pass the time and make it clear that there's no better time in history to be an absolute sci-fi nerd with decent enough gear. To start off, we've got the sequel to an absolute classic that would look good hung up on a wall, let alone on a high-spec television.