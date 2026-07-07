5 Of The Biggest Issues With Apple HomePods, According To Owners

The HomePod was Apple's latest attempt to enter the speaker market. After the unsuccessful iPod Hi-Fi of the early 2000s, the company tried again in 2018 with the original HomePod. This rounded speaker resembled the 2013 "trashcan" Mac Pro, but with a beautiful mesh on the sides and a touchscreen display that let you invoke Siri or control the song. However, what could've been Apple's redemption in the speaker market became an issue not only for the company but also for owners, who began experiencing poor audio quality, mesh getting dirty or damaged, and an unreliable Siri.

Even though Apple still sells the HomePod and the HomePod mini, these devices have recently become more expensive due to the company's price hike, and they still exhibit most of the issues users complain about. In the case of the HomePod mini, despite some new colors, this device hasn't been updated since its original release in 2020; as for the HomePod 2, it addressed some of the issues of the original model, but it didn't improve the audio experience or Siri.

While new models are expected to be released soon with the revamped Siri experience introduced in iOS 27, it's still unclear whether Apple will address some of the other concerns users have been experiencing with the current HomePod models for over eight years.