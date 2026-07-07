5 Exclusive iPad Features You Won't Find On An Android Tablet

To this day, one of the best tablets available is the iPad. Apple offers a wide range of tablets, and while they can be pretty cheap or very expensive, they all provide a consistent experience not only for the customer and their device but also across several other Apple products. If you're thinking about upgrading to an iPad or want to understand how it differs from an Android tablet, it has built-in features like Math Notes, Smart Script, and Universal Control.

While most of these features were released a few years ago, they remain exclusive to iPad owners because they come with Apple's software and expertise and do not necessarily require third-party apps. Still, one of the iPad's exclusive features is the wide range of apps developed for Apple platforms that Android users can't find anywhere else.

Even though the Android tablet market is full of options and Google continues to improve the experience with Android 17 and new features, the iPad is still a great device for education, scrolling social media, and, in many cases, replacing a computer. Here are some of the exclusive iPad features users can get and how people can benefit from them.