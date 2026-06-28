5 Underrated Android 17 Features You Might Have Missed

Usually, when you're using a text-to-speech service or tool, you have to make minor adjustments throughout your one-sided conversations, and may even have to go back and edit some of the content the system typed out because of errors, misunderstandings, or otherwise. In Android 17, and with Gboard, Google's virtual keyboard, you can take full advantage of something called Rambler. What a name, right?

It pretty much does exactly what you'd expect and allows you to ramble incessantly while the text-to-speech tool dictates and follows your instructions. But that's just it, it also contextually understands what you're asking or saying. You could ask it to remove an item you were adding to a shopping list, delete something you decided not to say, or format text, like into a bullet list or by adding emojis. It works similarly to how an AI tool might follow commands while allowing you to talk more naturally to issue those commands. It will also filter out "ums" and "ahs" and pause words. It's also language agnostic, so you can mix languages as you speak.

Technically, Rambler is part of Gboard, but it is part of the Android team's goal to make the operating system more intelligent and more helpful. I suspect you already heard or know about Gemini intelligence taking over your Android phone, which is a huge part of that change, too. If you haven't heard about it yet, you might want to take a closer look at some of the things it can do.