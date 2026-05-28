Here's Every OnePlus Phone Getting The Android 17 Update
With Android 17 set to arrive sometime this summer, many smartphone owners are looking forward to seeing what the next iteration of the operating system has to offer, especially when it comes to non-Google devices like the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and the OnePlus 15. Multiple Google Pixel phones are already set to receive Android 17 when it launches, but Google isn't the only company bringing Android 17 to its users.
OnePlus also plans to bring the updated OS to its devices, and while the company says it won't match Samsung and Google's seven years of software updates, over a dozen OnePlus devices should be set to get Android 17 based on the current software promises, including the OnePlus 15, OnePlus Open, and even some of the more budget-friendly options like the OnePlus 15R. OnePlus has yet to release an official list. However, members of the community have put together a breakdown of devices expected to get Android 17 later this year, based on the promised software update timelines from OnePlus.
As with any third-party release of the Android operating system, it will likely take months after the original release before OnePlus brings OxygenOS 17 — the most likely name for the operating system built on Android 17 — to its devices. Additionally, it's very possible that the update will not be available for all of the OnePlus devices at the same time. For specifics, you'll need to wait for official OnePlus announcements regarding the release of OxygenOS 17.
The OnePlus flagships
Of the OnePlus flagships, at least five are expected to receive the Android 17 update. These include the newer OnePlus 15, as well as devices as old as the OnePlus 11. The OnePlus 11 is certainly one of the murkier options on the list, just because the device is only expected to receive Android updates until February 2027. As such, if the Android 17 update takes longer to release across OnePlus devices, it could potentially see some setbacks, though we'll know more of what to actually expect when OnePlus begins testing OxygenOS 17.
Considering these are OnePlus's top-of-the-line devices, each is expected to receive some of the biggest Android 17 features that Google has revealed so far, including more AI functionality thanks to Gemini. Here are all the OnePlus flagships expected to receive Android 17:
- OnePlus Open
- OnePlus 15
- OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13T, OnePlus 13s
- OnePlus 12
- OnePlus 11
Exactly when the rollout will occur is unknown. However, all of these devices should be eligible for Android 17 based on the current software update timeline that the OnePlus community is aware of.
Mid-range OnePlus phones and tablets
The flagship devices aren't the only ones expected to receive Android 17. The company's more budget-friendly R series devices are also in line for the new operating system. These more budget-friendly options may come with some slightly pared-down features, and are often a few hundred dollars cheaper than the more expensive flagship options OnePlus offers. Some of them, like the OnePlus Nord 5, are even considered some of the best budget phones available at the moment. Anyone who has purchased a OnePlus 12R or newer should be eligible for the update. Here's a full list of mid-range devices expected to get Android 17:
- OnePlus 15R
- OnePlus 13R
- OnePlus 12R
- OnePlus Nord 5
- OnePlus Nord CE 5
- OnePlus Nord 4
There are also several OnePlus tablets that are expected to receive Android 17. These models include the OnePlus Pad 3, OnePlus Pad 2, OnePlus Pad Lite, and OnePlus Pad Go 2.