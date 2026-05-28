Here's Every OnePlus Phone Getting The Android 17 Update

With Android 17 set to arrive sometime this summer, many smartphone owners are looking forward to seeing what the next iteration of the operating system has to offer, especially when it comes to non-Google devices like the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and the OnePlus 15. Multiple Google Pixel phones are already set to receive Android 17 when it launches, but Google isn't the only company bringing Android 17 to its users.

OnePlus also plans to bring the updated OS to its devices, and while the company says it won't match Samsung and Google's seven years of software updates, over a dozen OnePlus devices should be set to get Android 17 based on the current software promises, including the OnePlus 15, OnePlus Open, and even some of the more budget-friendly options like the OnePlus 15R. OnePlus has yet to release an official list. However, members of the community have put together a breakdown of devices expected to get Android 17 later this year, based on the promised software update timelines from OnePlus.

As with any third-party release of the Android operating system, it will likely take months after the original release before OnePlus brings OxygenOS 17 — the most likely name for the operating system built on Android 17 — to its devices. Additionally, it's very possible that the update will not be available for all of the OnePlus devices at the same time. For specifics, you'll need to wait for official OnePlus announcements regarding the release of OxygenOS 17.