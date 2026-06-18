Foldable Phones Get A Cool New Gaming Feature In Android 17
Foldable smartphones like the Galaxy Z Flip 7 or even the new Android foldable that may be too cheap seem like an obvious win for gamers. With big screens that can be folded down into something more pocket-friendly, these higher-end devices seem especially suited to handle today's mobile titles. For those that do game with an Android foldable, Google is releasing a new feature in Android 17 that's sure to take advantage of all your screen real estate.
Along with a new Bubbles feature that allows foldable screens to have floating windows, a new toolbar for screen recordings and annotations, and additional security features, Android 17 also brings a new foldable gaming mode that utilizes every inch of a folding screen by splitting it between a digital controller and the game. This is in addition to Google also reducing the number of frame drops and stutters in high-definition gaming through more efficient memory cleaning.
Even though this new feature is sure to catch the attention of mobile gamers, they'll unfortunately need to wait, as Google stated in a blog post that foldable gaming mode will be added "in the coming months." However, it's worth noting that Google has already released Android 17 for Pixel devices, with the rollout having started June 16, 2026. There are several cool features that Android 17 is giving users, and so far, the update is shaping up to be a rather meaty one.
Foldable gaming mode comes to Android 17
According to Google, the new foldable gaming mode "makes full use of your phone screen real estate while you're battling, puzzling, and winning." The feature works by dividing the screen 50/50, with the top half being dedicated to the game and the bottom half serving as a dynamic gamepad. Google also mentions that users can use an external controller to game on an Android foldable, and that native controller remapping will soon be available.
For many, this new feature is a long time coming. Users may have to wait a moment before fully gaming with this new mode, but it's sure to be a hit depending on how well the new controls actually interact with games. It'll also be interesting to see how well (if at all) the new feature supports gaming emulation, which can be a solid way to play retro video games.
With the price of some gaming handhelds continuing to rise, this is also going to be good news for those that don't want to pay high prices for devices like the Steam Deck, which just got a price increase back in May 2025. However, whether this new Android feature can actually replace a handheld console remains to be seen. Users will have to find out for themselves once the update officially releases, but we can tell you how long foldable Android phones typically last if you're thinking about gaming on one.