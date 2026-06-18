Foldable Phones Get A Cool New Gaming Feature In Android 17

Foldable smartphones like the Galaxy Z Flip 7 or even the new Android foldable that may be too cheap seem like an obvious win for gamers. With big screens that can be folded down into something more pocket-friendly, these higher-end devices seem especially suited to handle today's mobile titles. For those that do game with an Android foldable, Google is releasing a new feature in Android 17 that's sure to take advantage of all your screen real estate.

Along with a new Bubbles feature that allows foldable screens to have floating windows, a new toolbar for screen recordings and annotations, and additional security features, Android 17 also brings a new foldable gaming mode that utilizes every inch of a folding screen by splitting it between a digital controller and the game. This is in addition to Google also reducing the number of frame drops and stutters in high-definition gaming through more efficient memory cleaning.

Even though this new feature is sure to catch the attention of mobile gamers, they'll unfortunately need to wait, as Google stated in a blog post that foldable gaming mode will be added "in the coming months." However, it's worth noting that Google has already released Android 17 for Pixel devices, with the rollout having started June 16, 2026. There are several cool features that Android 17 is giving users, and so far, the update is shaping up to be a rather meaty one.