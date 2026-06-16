5 Cool New Features Added In Android's June 2026 Update

One of the first big features that Google highlighted as part of the June 2026 Android update is a big improvement to how Phone by Google will now verify that an incoming call is actually from one of your contacts. This should, hopefully, help cut down on the potential for bad actors to spoof a contact's phone number and then pretend to call from that number. If Phone by Google detects that the call is a scammer, then you'll receive a notification on your device, basically saying that the caller might not be who they say they are.

The notification also appears to have a hang-up button, which you can press to end the call. This particular feature builds on some other fantastic security functionality that Google has added to Android in the past, like Advanced Protection, which you can find in Settings. Unlike Advanced Protection, though, which you need to enable manually to start using, Google's new fake call detection functionality will be turned on by default when you download and install Phone by Google on an Android device that supports it (or out of the box if you have a Pixel device).

Google says the system works by pinging the device of the contact, and if it displays that it isn't in a call at that moment, then the warning will pop up. It's a nice addition, but the downside is that it requires the other user to be using Phone by Google as well, though, like Google Messages, the app is becoming more and more commonplace across Android devices.