5 Android 17 Features Apple Needs To Add To iOS 27

Google is set to release the official Android 17 update to supported Pixel phones by the end of June, after several months of beta testing. The company showcased many key Android 17 features in a keynote ahead of Google I/O 2026, where it demoed Gemini Intelligence – its latest AI initiative for Android. On the other hand, Apple's iOS 27 is also set to be unveiled soon at WWDC 2026. Apple is rumored to make overall stability improvements for its next iOS release, as well as bring improvements to Apple Intelligence, with the new Siri update being the highlight feature. Notably, Apple won't roll out all new features right at the beginning.

The company will continue to release updates with every new iteration of iOS 27. That gives Apple plenty of time to borrow some interesting Android 17 features to introduce on iOS 27. Android 17 has a bunch of useful features that make the smartphone experience better. So, we would love to see a few of them make their way to the iPhone via iOS 27. Of course, a few features may even be reserved for the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and the foldable iPhone. Since both companies take inspiration from one another when it comes to design and features, here are some Android 17 features that we hope will make their way to iOS 27.