This Is What Apple's Upgraded iOS 27 Siri Might Actually Look Like

Artificial intelligence is expected to be the main topic of Apple's WWDC 2026 event, where the iPhone maker will reportedly unveil the revamped Siri experience that has been in the works since Apple first announced Apple Intelligence in 2024. The company wasn't able to ship that Siri version in late 2024 or early 2025, postponing the Siri release and acknowledging that it would take longer to deploy the promised AI features. The delay represented a rare fumble for Tim Cook's Apple, but the company continued developing its Apple Intelligence features, confirming in early 2026 that Siri would use a custom version of Google's Gemini AI to power some of the revamped AI features in iOS and other operating systems. With only a few weeks to go before Apple's WWDC event, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman published a detailed report that explains the purported changes coming to Siri in iOS 27, as well as the Camera, Photos, and Shortcuts apps.

BREAKING: A first look with renders at Apple's upcoming iOS 27, completely revamped Siri, major new AI features, enhanced photo editing, a customizable Camera app aimed at pros and more. https://t.co/RvKch3m67S — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 28, 2026

Gurman often shares information about unreleased Apple products and plans, with his reports detailing both hardware and software innovations that are in the works at Cupertino. What's different about his iOS 27 report shared in late May is that it contains several illustrations that Bloomberg created to give readers an idea of the user interface changes coming to the iPhone in iOS 27. Assuming the information is accurate, the Siri revamp appears to be the most important feature in iOS 27. Apple will introduce a standalone Siri app that will work a lot like ChatGPT, except Siri is built into the iPhone's operating system. Also, Siri and other new AI features will be available in other iPhone apps.