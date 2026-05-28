This Is What Apple's Upgraded iOS 27 Siri Might Actually Look Like
Artificial intelligence is expected to be the main topic of Apple's WWDC 2026 event, where the iPhone maker will reportedly unveil the revamped Siri experience that has been in the works since Apple first announced Apple Intelligence in 2024. The company wasn't able to ship that Siri version in late 2024 or early 2025, postponing the Siri release and acknowledging that it would take longer to deploy the promised AI features. The delay represented a rare fumble for Tim Cook's Apple, but the company continued developing its Apple Intelligence features, confirming in early 2026 that Siri would use a custom version of Google's Gemini AI to power some of the revamped AI features in iOS and other operating systems. With only a few weeks to go before Apple's WWDC event, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman published a detailed report that explains the purported changes coming to Siri in iOS 27, as well as the Camera, Photos, and Shortcuts apps.
BREAKING: A first look with renders at Apple's upcoming iOS 27, completely revamped Siri, major new AI features, enhanced photo editing, a customizable Camera app aimed at pros and more. https://t.co/RvKch3m67S
— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 28, 2026
Gurman often shares information about unreleased Apple products and plans, with his reports detailing both hardware and software innovations that are in the works at Cupertino. What's different about his iOS 27 report shared in late May is that it contains several illustrations that Bloomberg created to give readers an idea of the user interface changes coming to the iPhone in iOS 27. Assuming the information is accurate, the Siri revamp appears to be the most important feature in iOS 27. Apple will introduce a standalone Siri app that will work a lot like ChatGPT, except Siri is built into the iPhone's operating system. Also, Siri and other new AI features will be available in other iPhone apps.
Siri: New app, gesture, and features
iOS 27 will still feature the same Liquid Glass design that iOS 26 introduced, based on the images Bloomberg published, but the Siri experience will get a new interface. Gurman describes the iOS 27 Siri as an "always-on agent" that will live in the Dynamic Island. iOS 27 will introduce a new gesture to activate Siri, swiping downward from the middle portion of the top side of the screen. As a reminder, swiping down on the left corner brings up the Notification Center, while swiping down on the right corner invokes Control Center. The new gesture will reportedly let users type commands or use voice to talk to the AI.
Apple is set to release a pretty significant redesign to Siri in its iOS 27 that includes AI features. @markgurman explains https://t.co/Ux4O9meAy5 pic.twitter.com/8zvUSQ76tt
— Bloomberg (@business) May 28, 2026
After swiping down, users will also be able to pick the AI agent that will handle the task. ChatGPT, which is already available in Apple Intelligence in iOS 26, may appear alongside Siri. Support for Gemini and Claude may be in the works, according to Gurman. The new swipe-down gesture will also open a new menu containing app suggestions and search options. The new menu will also let users access apps, compose text messages, launch app shortcuts, and perform searches.
The standalone Siri app is also a new addition in iOS 27, with Gurman reporting that the app should offer a similar experience to ChatGPT. The app will show recent chats as a list or large buttons occupying the screen. The app should also support file uploads. Siri will be able to obtain information from various places, including web searches and the iPhone itself, as Siri will have access to the user's personal data in various apps.
New AI features in the Camera, Photos, and Shortcuts apps
While Bloomberg's illustrations focus on the new Siri experience on the iPhone, the iPad and Mac should offer similar UI changes for Siri in iPadOS 27 and macOS 27. The reporter shared additional information about the way Apple plans to integrate the revamped Siri in other apps. For example, Gurman says that Apple plans to let users create shortcuts via natural language, which should make the Shortcuts app much easier to work with than it is in iOS 26. Google added a Gemini Intelligence feature in Android 17 that lets users create custom widgets for apps.
The Camera app will feature Siri support, with a dedicated menu item called Siri, featuring an animation similar to the Apple Intelligence logo. The function will let users obtain information about the contents of their photos, similar to Visual Intelligence in iOS 26. Also interesting is the rumored customizable Camera app UI. Users will be able to pick what controls to have visible at the top of the screen from a selection of "widgets." The menu may be similar to the current iOS Control Center customization process. Users will be able to pick specific controls for the Camera app, which should enhance the photo-taking experience.
Finally, Apple will reportedly include new Apple Intelligence-powered editing features in the Photos app, like the ability to remove items, extend the image beyond what was photographed, and change the perspective of a photo. Apple is also testing a feature that will let users edit photos by issuing commands via natural language. This Photos feature may not be available in the initial iOS 27 release this year. Google has already launched such a feature on Pixel 10 phones.