5 Essential Apps That Will Upgrade Your iPad Experience In 2026

The iPad is the perfect device between the powerhouse that the Mac is and the always-on-the-go experience of the iPhone. Being an iPad user since the early days of this tablet has let me see it evolve from a "bigger iPhone" to a multitasking device that is also my favorite for watching my favorite TV shows, writing my thoughts, and exploring my creativity. From an iPad 2 to the iPad Pro M4, I had a range of iPad models, including Air and mini options.

Over the years, I also tried hundreds of different apps. While I do think my most used apps on the iPad are usually Netflix, YouTube, Apple Music, and ExpressVPN — especially when I'm in different countries and I need to access specific content of a region –, these apps listed below contain a mix of taking advantage of the iPad's big screen, its touch capabilities, and even the great combo of matching this tablet with a Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil Pro. Bonus if, like me, you also have an iPad Pro with an M4 or M5 chip, as these tablets have the best display in Apple's mainstream products and make everything you do pop up on the screen.