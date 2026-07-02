A Potential Lawsuit Against Valve Might Have You Rethinking The Value Of Steam Sales

If you play PC games, odds are you own several titles through Steam. Valve's digital storefront is the biggest and most successful PC gaming platform, so much so that Valve has the scratch to fund its own peripherals (good luck getting your hands on Valve's new Steam controller). However, one consumer group believes this success was the result of nefarious practices, and is threatening to sue the company.

Stichting Consumenten Competition Claims (literally the Consumer Competition Claims Foundation) has filed a class action claim against Valve. This Dutch nonprofit organization alleges Valve is restricting competition in the PC gaming market and, more importantly, driving up game prices. According to the claim, Valve keeps prices on a short leash thanks to several practices. The biggest accusation is that Valve allegedly uses a mix of contracts and peer pressure to "prohibit" companies from selling games cheaply through rival platforms such as the Epic Games Store (i.e., price-parity). This practice, combined with a 30% commission on every sale, prevents studios from setting their own prices, thus artificially inflating prices under the threat of lost profits. And if the base cost increases, so too do sale prices. Sure, Valve's legendary Steam Sales shave plenty off the costs, but lower initial prices would drive these savings even lower.

The CCC made several other allegations regarding Valve and how it (allegedly) unfairly controls game prices. These include forcing all microtransactions to go through the Steam Wallet, which tacks on another 30% commission, and region locking keys bought from countries with lower prices from being activated in another. All in all, the CCC is seeking €220 million (a little over $255 million) in damages for Dutch players.