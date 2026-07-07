4 Cheaper Soundbars You Should Try Instead Of A Sonos

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We're not going to stand here and deny that Sonos makes incredible soundbars. Performance and versatility are hugely important to the company, with popular products like the Sonos Arc Ultra and Sonos Beam (Gen 2) delivering one heck of an audio experience. Whether you're watching a movie or listening to a podcast, you can count on a Sonos soundbar to deliver exceptional sound quality. Unfortunately, most of the Sonos lineup is expensively priced, too, and soundbars aren't an exception.

While Sonos isn't the only soundbar maker on the scene, the company does make some of the most feature-packed systems. Once connected to the internet, Sonos gear can be controlled and customized using the Sonos app. The software even lets you stream music and podcasts directly from supported platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, as well as remotely from an external device using Apple AirPlay. Don't feel like picking up your phone to adjust a setting or change the song? No problem, as most Sonos hardware supports voice commands, too.

A Sonos soundbar leaves big shoes to fill, but there are a handful of cheaper audio systems that check a lot of the same boxes as products like the $499 Sonos Beam (Gen 2). We found four options worth discussing, so let's get things started by taking a look at a cool JBL soundbar combo.