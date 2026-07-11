Who Owns Logitech?

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Founded in 1981 in the village of Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech was originally created by three entrepreneurs, Pierluigi Zappacosta, Giacomo Marini and Daniel Borel. It gradually expanded to the U.S., becoming the computing accessory powerhouse it is today. Some of the first products Logitech released ended up becoming industry firsts like an infrared cordless mouse or a thumb-operated trackball. These days, if you're looking for a keyboard, mouse, headset, or even something like a webcam, you'll find a host of options under the Logitech name.

Technically, no one owns Logitech. It does not have a single owner, parent company, or individual majority stakeholder, and is publicly traded under the name Logitech International S.A. Though it does have a few large institutional investors. According to Logitech's company background document (link will download a PDF to your device), its center of manufacturing is located in Suzhou, China, with "supplemental manufacturing" operations spread to other parts of the country. The company's R&D centers are located worldwide, including the U.S., Ireland, Switzerland, India, China, and Taiwan.

Logitech currently makes both consumer and business-related products, but it was originally consumer-focused, and later adapted some of its product lines for enterprise or commercial applications. The Logitech for Business group didn't officially launch until 2011. Of course, you may recognize it as the maker of the Logitech MX Master 4, one of the best productivity-focused mice on the market.