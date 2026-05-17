Why Did Logitech Stop Making Universal Remotes
Universal remotes are handy if you happen to have a home theater system that includes more than just your television. They're designed to work with the TV, audio/video receiver, soundbar, and in some cases, a game console, by combining all of the remotes into one unit that controls all the gadgets. They're big and a bit clunky looking, but they provide convenient access to the connected devices without having to use multiple remotes. Logitech's line of Harmony universal remotes did just that.
In 2021, though, Logitech ended manufacturing Harmony universal remotes due to the general belief that people are less likely to need a universal remote these days. Logitech Harmony remotes continued to be available through other retailers, but the company itself was halting production. As of May 2026, the Logitech website only lists two Harmony products, the Harmony Pro and Harmony One Battery Door, neither of which is actually available for purchase through the site.
There was concern from Harmony owners that the decision to stop manufacturing Logitech's universal remotes would stop the remotes from working. The good news for those users is that Logitech continues to support the remotes, desktop software, and Harmony's Android and iOS apps, so the remotes still work today; you just won't find any new ones being made. If you are in the market for a central control unit today, though, you might want to choose from among the best universal remotes in 2026.
Streaming and smart remotes are the new normal
With smart TVs, downloadable apps, and smartphones having easy access to streaming and connectivity, the need for a universal remote is being reduced, just as Logitech thought. Modern TV remotes are capable of acting like a universal remote by connecting through Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Everything from your entertainment system and lighting can be controlled by smart devices today.
Apps such as Apple Home allow you to connect multiple devices through a phone to carry out tasks like turning on a compatible TV, controlling volume, playing a movie, and dimming the lights. The app of your choice will provide details on how to connect additional smart devices so you have full control with the touch of the screen. You can even set automations that turn devices on and off at certain times.
In today's age of smart devices, there may be no need for universal remotes, so you could potentially ditch your TV remote for an app. Whether it's the smart remote your TV came with, an app connected to all your smart devices, or voice commands, controlling your connected devices is possible through other means, such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. The days of using Logitech's giant universal remote — or other similar models — appear to be numbered, though you can never completely count out any particular piece of tech. After all, if record players can make a comeback, maybe universal remotes will follow suit in a few decades.
Do you ever need a universal remote these days?
With today's modern technology and streaming options, the need for a universal remote is less likely, which has driven Logitech to cease production. Even so, a universal remote gives you access to controlling an entire home entertainment system and may still be a good option if you don't have smart devices or prefer a more old-school approach. If you enjoy watching movies from the comfort of your couch or have a room dedicated to watching movies, like you would at the theater, the setup will require quite a bit of tech. Controlling multiple devices can be done through all of the individual remotes, but that's just going to take time. Having a universal remote to control the surround sound, TV, and A/V receiver provides ease of access to enjoying a movie night.
A universal remote is a versatile tool that combines all of the remotes from your TV, stereo, and, in some cases, gaming consoles into one. It's convenient but comes with a catch in that it must be configured with each device before it's usable. This can be done by you or a trained professional, depending on the developer. Logitech's Harmony Pro, for example, is only installable by professionals.
As one of a handful of gadgets that can upgrade your TV, a universal remote like Logitech's is quite unique in how it works. A universal remote can control additional devices through built-in IR, Bluetooth, or Wi-Fi, depending on the device. It's also able to use HDMI-CEC via a connected device like a TV to control devices and still be your best option in cases where the Wi-Fi signal is limited or unavailable, which makes using smart devices and remotes much less feasible.