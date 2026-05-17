Why Did Logitech Stop Making Universal Remotes

Universal remotes are handy if you happen to have a home theater system that includes more than just your television. They're designed to work with the TV, audio/video receiver, soundbar, and in some cases, a game console, by combining all of the remotes into one unit that controls all the gadgets. They're big and a bit clunky looking, but they provide convenient access to the connected devices without having to use multiple remotes. Logitech's line of Harmony universal remotes did just that.

In 2021, though, Logitech ended manufacturing Harmony universal remotes due to the general belief that people are less likely to need a universal remote these days. Logitech Harmony remotes continued to be available through other retailers, but the company itself was halting production. As of May 2026, the Logitech website only lists two Harmony products, the Harmony Pro and Harmony One Battery Door, neither of which is actually available for purchase through the site.

There was concern from Harmony owners that the decision to stop manufacturing Logitech's universal remotes would stop the remotes from working. The good news for those users is that Logitech continues to support the remotes, desktop software, and Harmony's Android and iOS apps, so the remotes still work today; you just won't find any new ones being made. If you are in the market for a central control unit today, though, you might want to choose from among the best universal remotes in 2026.