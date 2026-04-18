In terms of universal remotes, there aren't many companies that can beat Sofabaton and their quality offerings. The Sofabaton U2 is no exception, and the fact that this remote has an OLED screen should make its competency clear as day. Want to connect this universal remote to a device? All you have to do is download the Sofabaton companion app, search for your device model, follow the app's instructions, and voila! It's one of the simplest setup processes for any universal remote and barely touches upon the other ways that the U2 will enhance the convenience you enjoy while watching TV.

The best part about the Sofabaton U2 is how it isn't restricted to a single device. No matter how many products you have at home, chances are this state-of-the-art remote will support all of them. Switching between the devices that the U2 can control is very easy, with a simple flick of the remote's scroll wheel letting you switch between your TV, music system, projector, or any other supported device that uses either infrared or Bluetooth for connection purposes. As a final touch, the backlit keys lend a premium feel to this remote's looks.

Sure, you may complain about the diminutive size of the OLED screen or how the glossy plastic back is prone to fingerprint stains... but you'll be venturing into the "my steak's too juicy and my lobster's too buttery" territory at this point. That being said, one thing to keep in mind is that this remote costs $66.49, which is quite expensive compared to other, simpler universal remotes that aren't as feature-rich.