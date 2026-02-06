4 Useful Amazon Fire TV Stick Remote Shortcuts Most People Miss

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Amazon's Fire TV Sticks are pretty popular as value-for-money media streaming devices. Besides playing your favorite movies and TV shows on demand, Fire TV Sticks can do a number of cool things, including controlling compatible smart home devices and even showing the live feed from your Ring camera directly on your TV. However, it's not just the streaming device that does all the heavy lifting; the included Fire TV Stick Remote also has a lot of cool stuff hidden that you can't guess by just looking at it or its buttons.

One of the highlights of the current crop of Fire TV Stick remotes is that they include buttons to control your TV. For example, the Fire TV remote can change your TV's volume, mute it, or turn it off. However, beyond these functions, the remote has hidden shortcuts that are typically triggered by holding certain buttons or using a combination of buttons. These shortcuts can come in pretty handy if you don't want to spend time navigating the Fire TV OS interface to trigger the same functions. Here's a list of some of the most useful Fire TV Stick remote shortcuts.