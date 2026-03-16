Why Hitting A Remote Sometimes Makes The Batteries Work Again

Your smart TV can do a lot of different things, but you'll be hard-pressed to get yours to do anything if the TV remote batteries are dead. Unfortunately, getting a new pair would require standing up. So, instead of retrieving those fresh batteries, you give your TV remote a firm smack on the back — right on top of its battery compartment — and eureka! You got it working again (at least for the time being).

For decades, consumers have been smacking battery-powered tech in hopes of getting a remote or similar accessory operational. And a lot of the time, the act of hitting does seem to give these items an extra boost of energy. One of the leading theories for why that works is that a firm smack helps to shake loose any oxidation that may have formed on the battery contacts.

This is a powdery, white, and green residue that forms on batteries that have been sitting inside a battery compartment for a long time. Oxidation is highly resistive, which means it strongly opposes the flow of current. When you smack the back of an oxide-caked remote, you're essentially "repositioning" the battery contacts, which can help to realign the cells with the terminals inside the controller.