5 Gadgets That Can Upgrade Your Old TV Without Buying A New One

Sometimes it's tough to let go of an older TV. Perhaps you're still a fan of the picture it delivers, or a new 75-inch screen simply isn't in the budget. Whatever the reason may be for hanging onto a TV with some years behind it, there are a number of gadgets you can invest in to make an older set feel new again.

We went ahead and created this roundup to highlight five TV add-ons that'll breathe new life into a dated setup. We also did our best to select a wide range of products and made sure to stick with reliable manufacturers. We wanted to keep pricing within reason for most households, but we also wanted to include a few splurge-worthy items, too.

One more thing to keep in mind: Our idea of an "older TV" is still an HD flatscreen with at least one or two digital connections (e.g., HDMI, digital optical, USB). Some of our selections might be compatible with certain pre-HD TVs, but most analog set owners will want to look for ideas elsewhere.