5 Gadgets That Can Upgrade Your Old TV Without Buying A New One
Sometimes it's tough to let go of an older TV. Perhaps you're still a fan of the picture it delivers, or a new 75-inch screen simply isn't in the budget. Whatever the reason may be for hanging onto a TV with some years behind it, there are a number of gadgets you can invest in to make an older set feel new again.
We went ahead and created this roundup to highlight five TV add-ons that'll breathe new life into a dated setup. We also did our best to select a wide range of products and made sure to stick with reliable manufacturers. We wanted to keep pricing within reason for most households, but we also wanted to include a few splurge-worthy items, too.
One more thing to keep in mind: Our idea of an "older TV" is still an HD flatscreen with at least one or two digital connections (e.g., HDMI, digital optical, USB). Some of our selections might be compatible with certain pre-HD TVs, but most analog set owners will want to look for ideas elsewhere.
A soundbar
We say it all the time: TV speakers aren't good. This is mostly because TV manufacturers are focused on delivering razor-thin panels, which means less chassis space to work with, and thus, smaller speakers. If you're fed up with lackluster sound on an older TV, there's a pretty simple solution that isn't overly expensive (in most cases): a soundbar.
A typical soundbar measures anywhere from 30 to 40 inches wide and a few inches tall — ideal dimensions for sitting in front of your TV, just below the screen. You'll plug these devices into your TV via common connections like digital optical and HDMI, which should route all TV and AV component audio through the soundbar. At the very least, a soundbar delivers a solid boost in volume and dialogue clarity, but many systems are capable of much more.
For instance, the Samsung HW-C450 soundbar-subwoofer combo ($200) supports DTS Virtual:X, which virtualizes a complete surround sound. It also has built-in audio presets like Bass Boost and Game Mode, as well as an acoustics-calibration feature called Adaptive Sound Lite. Double your money ($400), and you can get a system like the Hisense AX5140Q, which comes with a sub and two wireless rear speakers.
A streaming device
Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, and several other content platforms are staples of modern TV-watching, but many of these services are tied to apps. If you own a TV that pre-dates smart TV technology, or you're confined to super-old software that runs sluggishly, it sounds like your TV could do with a brand-new streaming device. Designed for plug-and-play connectivity, most streaming devices require little in the way of setup. Hook it up to your TV via HDMI, connect it to your Wi-Fi network, install any device updates, and you should be good to go.
While apps like Netflix require an active subscription, there are plenty of free ad-supported (FAST) platforms you can download, including services like the Roku Channel, Tubi, and Pluto TV. Many streaming devices allow you to mirror content from a phone or laptop to your TV screen. Oh, and the best part: most streamers are fairly inexpensive. Gadgets like the Roku Streaming Stick 4K and Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus often sell for less than $50, and offer a wide variety of movie and TV show apps.
If you want to take streaming to the next level, both the Apple TV 4K ($130) and Nvidia Shield TV Pro ($200) offer more advanced features and performance, albeit at a higher price point. Plus, the latter can double as a Plex media server, so you'll be able to stockpile and stream your own movies, shows, photos, and music.
A TV backlight kit
Web-connected lighting is an extremely popular smart home category, and who says automated ambience shouldn't apply to your older TV, too? One of the best ways to add color and style to your viewing space is a TV backlight kit. There are numerous brands and products to choose from. Most of these kits work similarly: you'll attach LED light strands to the back of your TV —usually nothing more than a peel-and-stick process — which feed into a powered control unit.
Many control units can be connected to Wi-Fi and/or Bluetooth, allowing you to manage and customize (e.g., brightness, colors, scheduling, etc.) your lighting via an app. A number of backlight kits can also be controlled with Alexa, Google Home, and other assistant tools. Some control units may also come with a remote, while other systems may only work with a provided remote or control unit buttons.
Govee is one of the leading companies behind these types of products, and the writer of this article owns this particular backlight kit. The Backlight 3 Lite sells for $120, is perfect for 55 to 65-inch TVs, and comes with two 15-inch light bars and a camera. The point of the latter is to analyze what's on-screen to deliver automated color-matching, so your new TV lighting will fit right in with what you're watching or playing.
A universal remote
If you own the right AV components, we're willing to bet you have a massive collection of remotes. And if you frequently use all or most of your devices, you probably bounce between several controllers at once. That's a lot of AA and AAA batteries to keep up with, and even if you've gotten used to switching between remotes A, B, C, and D, we recommend investing in a universal remote for your TV setup. This is another TV room gadget produced by multiple manufacturers, and most brands offer more than one model.
If you like the idea of controlling your TV, soundbar, cable box, and Blu-ray player with a single remote, and couldn't care less about bells and whistles, you'll be able to purchase simple IR controllers from reliable companies like GE, RCA, and Philips, which usually won't cost more than $30. But if you're looking for something a bit more advanced, something like the SofaBaton U2 ($70) or SofaBaton X2 ($360) may be more up your alley.
The U2 allows you to control up to 15 devices via infrared or Bluetooth, and all devices are added and programmed via SofaBaton's free mobile app. If you're interested in adding Wi-Fi and RF controls, you might be better served by the X2, which accommodates up to 50 devices and features USB-C recharging.
A tilt-and-swivel TV stand
Wall-mounting a TV is a great way to free up space on an entertainment center. It's also one way to tilt and pivot your TV to achieve the perfect viewing angle (tilting or full-motion wall mount required). That said, it's not the only way to adjust your TV viewing angle, as you can also invest in a universal TV stand with tilting and swivel capabilities.
You'll be able to find this home theater furniture at several in-store and online retailers, and most of these products work similarly. Typically, you'll connect two mounting arms to the back of your TV (as you would for a traditional wall mount). You'll then hang the TV from a mounting plate that attaches to a central post. It'll give your viewing space a new, cleaner look, and many units let you adjust for height and articulation.
On Amazon, the Perlegear Universal TV Stand sells for $50 and supports most TVs between 32 and 70 inches. The swivel functionality lets you pivot your TV up to 30 degrees left or right, and you'll also be able to tilt it up to eight degrees. You'll even be able to choose from nine height configurations, which bodes well for those of us who like changing up our living room layouts.
Methodology
When choosing products for this list, we did our best to include a wide range of devices. We stuck to trusted and reliable brands that received positive feedback from both consumers and professional reviewers, and also tried to include gadgets that were reasonably priced. We did include a few more expensive items for those looking to splurge.
Last but not least, we stuck to accessories that'll work with a majority of flatscreen HD TVs produced over the last 15 years or so. This isn't to say that a product won't work with an older analog set, but that's not something we can guarantee.