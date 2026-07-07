Not Sonos, Not Samsung: This Is Consumer Reports' Best Rated Budget Soundbar

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When it comes to getting the best possible sound from your TV, it's hard to beat the boost a high-quality soundbar can give you. These devices can provide better sound than your TV alone, whether you're listening to dialogue, music, or the sweet racket of your favorite games. You may be familiar with brand-name soundbars such as Yamaha, Samsung, and LG. All offer soundbars at various prices, but there is one company that may produce the best-rated budget soundbar of the bunch, at least according to Consumer Reports.

There are numerous soundbars to consider pairing with your TV, but CR has listed some of what it considers the best for those on a tight budget. Out of the handful of soundbars tested on the site, it came down to a few that cost less than $500. After a thorough review, CR chose the LG S70TY as the best among all of the models they tried out. The LG S70TY checks all the boxes for sound quality, audio immersion, versatility, and ease of use, and rates — according to CR — as the best bang for your buck. (Of course, you're also free to consider pricier options, like the 5 best soundbars for audiophiles.)

One of the next best budget-rated soundbars is the Yamaha TRUE X BAR. With nearly the same marks for sound quality and ease of use, it only slightly underperformed the LG model when it came to audio immersion. Immersive audio is designed to better place you at the center of the sound experience, and CR says the LG S70TY does a better job on that front. Let's take a closer look at these two top-of-the-line budget soundbars.