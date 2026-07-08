5 Surprising Health Benefits Of China's Solar Powered Villages

For as much as we enjoy modern conveniences, it's easy to forget that not everyone gets to enjoy them. Even something as simple as an energy-efficient smart or manual thermostat may not be available everywhere due to a lack of infrastructure. For example, in certain remote, rural villages of China, there is a distinct lack of the kind of temperature-control infrastructure we take for granted, which means residents need to manually tend stoves to keep up the heat during the cold season. It is in these under-developed villages that solar power has proven to be an unexpected boon, providing residents with heat and power with a fraction of the required labor, leading to all kinds of positive knock-on effects.

Since 2019, the State Grid Linxi County Power Supply Company has been running a solar initiative in Fukang New Village, a tiny rural village with a little over 200 residents, the majority of whom are aged 60 or older. With the company's help, all of the village's roofs were covered in solar panels, alongside additional panels outside and a photovoltaic system for storing and recirculating energy around the neighborhood. With the steady electricity provided by all of these panels, as well as new indoor climate control systems, the residents no longer needed to keep a fire burning all night to survive the winter, which has led to a swath of improvements to both their physical and mental health.