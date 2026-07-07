You Can Stop Your iPhone's Side Button From Ending Calls - Here's How

One thing you might not know about your iPhone's power button is that pressing it automatically ends an active call. This is the default behavior in iOS. But users have long complained about the functionality, and Apple introduced a toggle to disable it within the Accessibility settings in iOS 16. Keep in mind that having the side button hang up ongoing calls isn't necessarily a bad idea. It's an easy way to end a phone call without looking at your iPhone's screen.

The convenience is hard to argue with. But for many, this convenience comes at a cost, and they may end up accidentally hanging up on an important conversation without meaning to. If this has happened to you, the good news is that Apple has made it straightforward to stop the side button from ending calls on iPhones. And the entire process takes less than a minute.