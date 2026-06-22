5 Cool Things Your iPhone's Lock Screen Can Do (Besides Showing Notifications)

The Lock Screen is a convenient little part of the overall iPhone framework, both serving as a simple privacy screen against onlookers and providing quick overviews of any incoming notifications without having to actually unlock your device. However, the Lock Screen actually has a decent amount of extra functionality to it, if you know where to find it. With the right apps and functions, you can quickly activate your camera, access Widgets, and load up supplementary features like Siri and Apple Wallet.

Learning to use your iPhone's Lock Screen features can save you the effort of unlocking your phone, not to mention generally expediting all kinds of small tasks. Rather than going to the trouble of typing in your PIN or using your Face ID, you can pay for purchases, track your Uber ride, get the weather, and even remotely control your smart home setup with nothing more than a glance and a couple of taps.