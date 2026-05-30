9 iPhone Widgets That Can Actually Help You Get More Done

The iPhone is an amazing entertainment and social device, but with the right apps, it can also do wonders for your productivity. With the addition of widgets in iOS 14, you can customize your smartphone's home screen and lock screen with everything that you need to help you focus and boost your daily output.

We've gathered nine productivity apps for the iOS with widgets that add to their usefulness. Among them are apps that let you map your tasks and workload, apps that track your ideas and conversations, and apps that help you stay at the top of your game. If you find yourself often lagging behind or tempted by distractions, these widgets could also allow you to develop better habits.

All the iOS apps that we've featured in this roundup are free to download on Apple's App Store, but they require a monthly subscription to unlock all of their features. While these are optional, the apps are all worth the space and the cost if you choose to sign up, as they all have an impressive minimum rating of 4.6 stars on the platform after more than 10,000 ratings from users.