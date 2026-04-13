5 Things You Didn't Know Your iPhone's Power Button Can Do

The iPhone's side button is pretty well-known as the power button, mainly because that's what people usually use it for: turning the iPhone on and off and locking and unlocking the device. When you first get your iPhone, you boot it up with the side button. Whenever you need to restart your iPhone — maybe to fix a minor software glitch or just refresh your device, you can press the side button. You do the same thing every time you want to lock and unlock your iPhone.

What you might not realize, though, is that the iPhone's side button can do more than just these basic controls. It might not be as customizable and highly capable as the iPhone Action Button and its many uses or Camera Control and its shooting features, but it's far from being limited to power and lock controls. The iPhone power button can be used for several different things, from declining calls to activating background sounds.