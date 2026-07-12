Who Owns Sennheiser?

The legendary German brand Sennheiser carries some serious weight in the world of audio, both in the consumer and professional space. Sure, it's one of the major headphone brands, and Sennheiser wireless headphones are super reliable. Yet, if you go to enough concerts, there's a likely chance you'll see your favorite singer rocking Sennheiser wireless mics as well.

Is the company still German? Well, the duality of Sennheiser's offerings (high-end professional gear and capable consumer headphones) also applies to the ownership. Sonova Holding, a Swiss hearing aid company that acquired the Sennheiser Consumer Division in 2022, is in charge of consumer products like wireless headphones. Meanwhile, the Sennheiser family still owns the brand name and makes the professional audio products. The pro line equipment is made in facilities in Germany and Ireland, and products aimed at casual consumers come mainly from Romania.

This doesn't cheapen the brand, though. Sonova has a perpetual license agreement to use the legendary name, but the Sennheiser company itself is family-owned. It's not uncommon in the audio world for large companies to expand their footing in the industry by purchasing a trusted brand (Cosonic, a Chinese company, bought Beyerdynamic, for instance), but Sennheiser remains true to its roots. More precisely, the third generation of the Sennheiser family owns the majority of the business.