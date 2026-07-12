Who Owns Sennheiser?
The legendary German brand Sennheiser carries some serious weight in the world of audio, both in the consumer and professional space. Sure, it's one of the major headphone brands, and Sennheiser wireless headphones are super reliable. Yet, if you go to enough concerts, there's a likely chance you'll see your favorite singer rocking Sennheiser wireless mics as well.
Is the company still German? Well, the duality of Sennheiser's offerings (high-end professional gear and capable consumer headphones) also applies to the ownership. Sonova Holding, a Swiss hearing aid company that acquired the Sennheiser Consumer Division in 2022, is in charge of consumer products like wireless headphones. Meanwhile, the Sennheiser family still owns the brand name and makes the professional audio products. The pro line equipment is made in facilities in Germany and Ireland, and products aimed at casual consumers come mainly from Romania.
This doesn't cheapen the brand, though. Sonova has a perpetual license agreement to use the legendary name, but the Sennheiser company itself is family-owned. It's not uncommon in the audio world for large companies to expand their footing in the industry by purchasing a trusted brand (Cosonic, a Chinese company, bought Beyerdynamic, for instance), but Sennheiser remains true to its roots. More precisely, the third generation of the Sennheiser family owns the majority of the business.
How did Sennheiser become such a strong player?
Sennheiser started life as a small microphone manufacturer in the mid-'40s. Fast forward just a decade, and the company began a major streak of innovations during the era when audio equipment was in its infancy. In 1956, it made the first-ever shotgun mic, a high-directional microphone that captures sound from a single direction and ignores environmental noise. Only a year later, Sennheiser developed a professional TV wireless microphone system.
Sennheiser solidified its position in the history of headphones just a few years later. The HD 414 from 1968 were the first open-back headphones in the world, and many believe that they still sound amazing. Naturally, the company kept innovating and eventually produced one of the most legendary professional headphones of all time, the HD 25 — so legendary in fact, that itremains in production despite having been introduced in 1988.
When Sonova Holding purchased the license to a part of Sennheiser, its consumer-centric headphones lived up to the brand name. For example, the Momentum series headphones, which are premium ANC-powered Bluetooth models, were well received by the wider public, and some even said they sounded better than the Apple AirPods Max. Though Sonova decided to sell the Consumer Division in 2026, considering Sennheiser's history, whoever takes over also gains a reliable platform for launching consumer headphones — hopefully a company that will live up to the brand's legendary pedigree.