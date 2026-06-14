The First Headphones Weighed Over 10 Pounds And Had Nothing To Do With Music

Peek at the specs of today's over-ear noise-canceling headphones like the AirPods Max 2 and you might be left in awe. Sporting complex chips, these devices provide real-time EQ and can digitally block out external noises. One of the biggest points of criticism is their weight — yet the 13.6-ounce AirPods Max 2 only seem heavy until you consider that the first headphones weighed about 10 pounds.

Invented by Ezra Gilliland in 1881, these monstrosities had little to do with music. Rather, the so-called "Gilliland Harness" was used by switchboard operators. Harness is actually the right word to describe the apparatus consisting of one earpiece that was connected to a phone and a microphone. The thing was so heavy that it was designed to rest on the operator's shoulder.

The next few iterations didn't really resemble modern audiophile headphones, either. A decade after the first headphones (or harness) debuted, one company designed a pair that rested on a literal rod. That's not the most unhinged detail, though. Electrophone offered a subscription service that allowed you to use those headphones to tune in to live performances in London via a switchboard.