If You're Missing Calls On Your Google Pixel Phone, You're Not Alone
Another week and another bug for Pixel owners to fight with. Unfortunately, this time it seems that the latest bug affecting Pixel users is coming for one of the most basic services that smartphones are designed to deliver: phone calls. More specifically, users with Pixel smartphones like the Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 9, Pixel 8, and even the Pixel 6a have started to post online about their devices seemingly silencing phone calls despite their ringer and volumes being turned up. Despite being reported several times now, reports on the issue suggest it isn't affecting a large number of users at the moment. (via Android Authority)
However, if you have been struggling with this particular problem, it may help to know that you aren't alone. Alongside the reports seen across social media sites like Reddit, the phone not ringing issue has also been submitted to Google's official issue tracker. There also appear to have been multiple reports of the issue on the issue tracker, which means Google is aware of it, and the team has assigned the issue to someone so that it can be worked on.
Unfortunately, the exact cause of the issue appears to be unclear at the moment, though some user comments have pointed toward it possibly being related to call screening on the Pixels somehow. Until Google shares an official fix, there's no way to tell for sure. Luckily, there are a few temporary fixes you can try to get your calls working correctly again.
Turn off Verified Calls and advanced Spam filtering
There are a lot of things your Pixel smartphone can do, including making use of advanced scam call detection. While that is usually considered a positive feature of the device, it is also very likely that it's the culprit behind this latest Pixel call bug. One user posting on Reddit says that by disabling these advanced filtering features, they were able to get their calls working again.
To make changes to your Pixel's advanced calling features:
- Open the Phone by Google app.
- Tap the three dots in the top right to pull down the menu.
- Next, tap Settings.
- Find the Spam and Call Screen or Verified Calls options under the Advanced Protection suite.
- From here, locate the Verified Calls option and disable it as well as any advanced Spam filtering that you have turned on.
- Now, restart your phone, and it should work again, according to the original poster.
Of course, this fix might not work for everyone, but if it does, it means you could get a few more unknown calls while you wait for Google to release an official fix. Google has been aware of and has had someone assigned to the issue since June 24. However, there is no guarantee of how long it might take for the issue to be properly resolved and for an update to be pushed out to address it.