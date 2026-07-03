If You're Missing Calls On Your Google Pixel Phone, You're Not Alone

Another week and another bug for Pixel owners to fight with. Unfortunately, this time it seems that the latest bug affecting Pixel users is coming for one of the most basic services that smartphones are designed to deliver: phone calls. More specifically, users with Pixel smartphones like the Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 9, Pixel 8, and even the Pixel 6a have started to post online about their devices seemingly silencing phone calls despite their ringer and volumes being turned up. Despite being reported several times now, reports on the issue suggest it isn't affecting a large number of users at the moment. (via Android Authority)

However, if you have been struggling with this particular problem, it may help to know that you aren't alone. Alongside the reports seen across social media sites like Reddit, the phone not ringing issue has also been submitted to Google's official issue tracker. There also appear to have been multiple reports of the issue on the issue tracker, which means Google is aware of it, and the team has assigned the issue to someone so that it can be worked on.

Unfortunately, the exact cause of the issue appears to be unclear at the moment, though some user comments have pointed toward it possibly being related to call screening on the Pixels somehow. Until Google shares an official fix, there's no way to tell for sure. Luckily, there are a few temporary fixes you can try to get your calls working correctly again.