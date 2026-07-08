4 Common Problems With Dell PCs

One of the most common PC issues across all manufacturers, not just Dell, is sluggish performance, which can be maddening. It can come in any number of guises: taking forever to boot, stuttering, lag, or frame drops in games, or even productivity problems like becoming nearly unusable when you open a handful of Chrome tabs. Causes are also myriad.

To juice up a slow Dell, start with the basics. Update all your drivers, particularly your GPU and CPU drivers, as well as your PC's firmware. You'll also want to do a hard, Marie Kondo-style audit of your startup apps. Pull up the Task Manager and go through that Startup tab with a merciless scythe: anything that doesn't spark joy needs to go.

Beyond that, you'll also want to run a deep malware scan (Malwarebytes offers a great free version), defrag any traditional platter-style HDDs you may still be using, and blast your vents with some compressed air. Heat buildup because of dust-clogged vents can be a major contributor to lackluster performance. If all else fails, it may be time for an upgrade, be it a speedy new SSD, additional RAM, or maybe even one of Nvidia's latest RTX cards on the desktop side.